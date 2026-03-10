Tripura CM Manik Saha accused the TMC of failing on law and order and industry in West Bengal, and of making 'Rohingyas' voters. Meanwhile, TMC workers protested against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, who assured non-violent polls in the state.

'No Law and Order, No Industry': Tripura CM Saha Slams TMC Govt

Industry and law and order have been "absent" in West Bengal for the last 15 years, as the Trinamool Congress has stopped following the Constitution and makes "Rohingyas and Muslims from Bangladesh" voters in the State, said Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Attending the Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal's Bardhaman Dakshin area on Monday, Chief Minister Saha also took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee, saying that she is sitting in a dharna against the SIR as she prepares to sit on the Opposition's seat.

"What has been seen in these last 15 years is that there is no law and order here. No industry has come, and the Rohingyas and Muslims from Bangladesh have just come here and made them voters here," Saha told ANI.

Saha Defends Voter List Revision

Saying that opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a fruitless exercise, CM Saha added, "50-55 lakh people have been removed (in SIR), naturally they (TMC) are troubled because they don't know what to do. These people never follow the Constitution. These people have sent their people to show the black flag there, there is no use in doing all this. SIR will be done, and it is happening, so there will be no problem with it. There will be SIR, elections will also be done and the BJP party will form the government here."

CEC's Bengal Visit Met with TMC Protests Over Voter List

TMC workers gathered in front of the Dakshineshwar Kali temple gate holding black flags and banners saying, "Go back, Gyanesh Kumar."

ECI Pledges 'Non-Violent' Polls

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday offered prayers at the Dakshineshwar Kali temple in West Bengal and affirmed the ECI's commitment to holding "non-violent, and non-pressurised" polls in the state.

Addressing reporters outside the temple, CEC Kumar said, "We offered prayers at the Dakshineshwar Kali temple. The Election Commission is committed to conducting non-violent, non-pressurised elections in West Bengal."

"CEC Gyanesh Kumar paid obeisance at Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Kolkata, today and seeks the blessings of Maa Kali," ECI wrote on X.

The black flag protest came amid the ongoing tussle between the party and the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in West Bengal. CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi are visiting West Bengal to review poll preparedness in the state.

West Bengal is scheduled to hold Legislative Assembly elections later this year. (ANI)