UDF-backed independent PV Anvar predicts a 'political tsunami' in Kerala's election results, claiming the LDF will lose power due to internal CPM dissatisfaction. He bets he will win, while multiple exit polls also favour a UDF victory.

Anvar Predicts 'Political Tsunami' Against LDF

UDF-backed independent candidate PV Anvar said that if the LDF loses power, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan can become the Leader of the Opposition. Speaking at a press conference here, he claimed that a "political tsunami" will be visible in the election results, including in Kannur.

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He alleged that dissatisfaction within the CPM ranks will reflect in the voting pattern, with party workers remaining silent but voting against the party. Anvar said that similar sentiments are being expressed by former CPM leaders contesting as independents in constituencies like Taliparamba and Payyannur. He also claimed that several leaders across Kerala have rebelled against the party. He predicted that Vijayan would win in Dharmadam only by a narrow margin and alleged that Minister Mohammed Riyas would lose in Beypore. Reiterating his confidence, Anvar said he would win and even challenged Riyas to a symbolic bet, stating, "I am ready to shave my head and wear earrings if proven wrong."

Exit Polls Project UDF Victory

Meanwhile, multiple exit polls have projected a favourable outcome for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). According to Axis My India, the UDF is expected to secure between 78 and 90 seats in the 140-member Assembly, while the LDF may win 49 to 62 seats and the BJP-led NDA could remain marginal. Other agencies, including People's Pulse and JVC, have also indicated a lead for the UDF, projecting it to cross the majority mark comfortably.

Kerala went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, recording a voter turnout of 78.27 per cent. The LDF had created history in 2021 by winning 99 seats and breaking the state's long-standing trend of alternating governments every five years. The results of the Kerala Assembly elections will be declared on May 4, along with outcomes in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. (ANI)