A seminar on the 'Gujarat Green Hydrogen Policy 2025' was held at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Surat. The policy aims for 3 MMTPA green hydrogen production by 2035, with targets for electrolyzer and renewable energy capacity.

With the aim of achieving the target of 3 MMTPA green hydrogen production by 2035 and having a pollution free future, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) on Saturday organised a seminar on the subject "Gujarat Green Hydrogen Policy 2025" was held on the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) organised at Auro University, Surat.

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Key Policy Objectives and Panel Discussion

According to an official statement from the Gujarat government, a panel discussion held with experts and industrialists on the subject focused on key objectives aligned with the policy, including achieving approximately 30 GW electrolyzer capacity and 75 GW renewable energy capacity, creating direct and indirect green jobs, adopting green hydrogen as an alternative to natural gas, and eliminating 5 MMTPA carbon emissions in the state.

Policy Support and Development Framework

On the second day of the VGRC, guidance was provided on infrastructure and regulatory support available under the Green Hydrogen Policy, financial incentives such as biomass-based and electrolysis-based projects, and green hydrogen hubs. Detailed discussions were also held on research and development, technology advancement, human resource capacity and skill development, and the three-tier framework for its implementation.

On this occasion, Senior Program Leader Deepak Yadav, Siddharth Gupta of L&T, Gaurav Agnihotri of Waaree Group, Ajay Das of Prozeal Green Energy Ltd., and Divyesh Desai, Advisor at IIM Ahmedabad, were present in the panel discussion.

Focus on Circular Economy

Under this summit, a seminar on the topic 'Enabling Gujarat's Circular Transition: Policies, Partnerships and Pathways' was organised in the presence of the state's Forest and Environment Minister, Arjun Modhwadia, and minister of state Pravin Mali.

The Forest minister stated that in changing times, waste is no longer a problem but a 'resource material'. Household waste is now also becoming useful as a source for generating energy. Moving on the path of a circular economy, the state government is opening new doors of economic prosperity along with environmental conservation, he said.

During the panel discussion, industrialists and experts deliberated on balancing environmental protection with industrial development.