Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav slammed Mamata Banerjee, stating Bengal has rejected the TMC. He said the Election Commission ensured a fair poll as repolling began in some booths amid EVM tampering claims. BJP candidates expressed confidence in winning.

BJP slams Mamata, predicts TMC's loss

Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of vote counting in State Assembly polls, asserting that people of Bengal had already rejected Mamata Didi's Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP leader added that the frustration of Mamata Banerjee was evident because she would be losing badly. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "The people of Bengal have rejected Mamata Didi's TMC. All processes have been completed under the supervision of the Election Commission... The Election Commission has made arrangements to ensure that the counting of votes is conducted properly. Mamata Banerjee's frustration is evident because she is losing badly... Wherever there were irregularities, the Election Commission has rectified them with strictness. A fair election has taken place, and there will also be a fair counting of votes..."

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Repolling underway amid EVM tampering claims

Meanwhile, repolling begins early morning in 11 booths of the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and 4 booths of the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas. The repolling is being done after reports of tampering with EVMs at some polling booths emerged during the second phase of polling held on April 29.

BJP candidates express confidence

Furthermore, BJP Magrahat Paschim constituency candidate Goursundar Ghosh claimed that the BJP is forming the Govt in the state and also winning Magrahat Paschim. He added, "Repolling is being held at 11 booths in the constituency. From what we have come to know, complaints were made regarding a 'booth jam' here, due to which voters could not vote. ECI did a scrutiny. Several booths had EVMs with tapes pasted on them and several other booths had perfume sprinkled on the EVM. At a booth I visited, there was adhesive on the EVM. I am confident that I will win. I was confident before the repolling and I am confident even now. Repolling is going on really well, you can see the long queue of voters here...BJP is forming the Govt in the state and we are also winning Magrahat Paschim..."

BJP Noapara constituency candidate Arjun Singh said, "It should be held. The way the cellotape (on BJP's symbol button on EVM) was applied, if someone hasn't cast their vote, it's the Election Commission's responsibility to get them to vote again." On the commercial LPG cylinder price hike, Singh said, "The increase in the price of commercial gas and its revenue depends on the supply. The Bengal government should reduce the service tax it charges..."

The final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 92.67 per cent, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)