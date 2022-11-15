Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Political interference rampant in universities: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    "The Chancellor is the authority of universities; the ruling party has the authority to run the government. I am acting within my powers; you should also do that," Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said.

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that he is yet to receive the ordinance of the Kerala government that proposes his removal from the post of university Vice-Chancellor.

    Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, Governor Khan said that though the government had reportedly sent the ordinance to Raj Bhavan on November 12, the Governor denied receiving it. "I have been repeating this. I have not received the ordinance till I left for Delhi. So, I cannot comment on something that has not reached me yet," he said.

    The Governor further stated that what is happening is not about individuals. "I have no personal animosity with anyone, but as a Chancellor, I am deeply upset. There is rampant political interference."

    The Governor, who had sent show-cause notices to 11 Vice-Chancellors in the state regarding the rules of their appointment, stated that nobody has the right to interfere in the functioning of universities.

    "The Chancellor is the authority of universities; the ruling party has the authority to run the government. I am acting within my powers; you should also do that. The Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court have made this clear," he said. He also alleged that hundreds of appointments across all 13 universities in the state are done in violation of UGC norms.

    When asked about the LDF-led protest march to Raj Bhavan, the Governor maintained that everyone has the right to protest. "But that will not put pressure on me. Though the government had promised there would not be any political interference, it keeps happening. I will resign if they can bring up even a single instance of my intervention in the state administration," said the governor, who highlighted that "Chancellors have the authority over universities across the country."

    He said that his only concern is about the future of students in Kerala. Governor Khan is expected to reach Kerala on November 20.

