    Kerala Govt Vs Governor war: LDF takes out protest march to Raj Bhavan

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other state ministers decided not to join the march, which had senior leaders, including CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, at the forefront.

    Kerala Govt Vs Governor war: LDF takes out protest march to Raj Bhavan
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    The ongoing tiff between the Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan materialised into a public protest as the ruling Left Democratic Front organised a march to Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. 

    Held under the aegis of a forum for the protection of higher education, the march to the office-cum-residence of the Governor was attended by prominent leaders of the ruling parties.

    Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury inaugurated the march, which was attended by one lakh party workers. Yechury termed the protest a fight to protect the country's higher education scene. He urged other states too to join the campaign to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor of universities.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other state ministers decided not to join the march, which had senior leaders, including CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, at the forefront.  

    Governor Khan is currently in New Delhi and is expected to return on November 20. Police deployed additional forces around Raj Bhavan, and traffic regulations were imposed in the city right from the morning.

    Meanwhile, Congress leaders have come out against the march to the Raj Bhavan, saying it is 'creating anarchy' in the state. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the government appointed Vice-Chancellors in universities in the state violating UGC norms and, 'they are carrying out a protest march against the Governor to change that situation.'

    Though BJP State chief K Surendran moved the Kerala High Court against the protest, the Court clarified that there was no obstacle to the LDF's march to Raj Bhavan.

    Kerala Cabinet had recently proposed an ordinance to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor of all universities in the state. It was sent to Raj Bhavan for the Governor's approval, but Arif Mohammed Khan is yet to sign it. The Governor and the government had been at loggerheads with each other over a host of issues, and the friction escalated in recent months.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 3:27 PM IST
