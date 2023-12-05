'Policymakers need to embed technology in reforms; India is doing it today...' Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at GTS 2023

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon, emphasized the importance of integrating technology into reforms, particularly in the field of biotechnology. Speaking at the Global Technology Summit 2023, she highlighted the emergence of exciting new technologies in biotech and the crucial role of technology in personalized and precision medicine

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Friday said that the policymakers need to embed technology in reforms, and that's something India is doing today. The remarks came during an interaction with George Perkovich, Vice President for Studies at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, at the Global Technology Summit 2023 in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"Right now we are at the cusp of some very exciting new technologies emerging in biotech," she said. On the intersection of biotech and Artificial Intelligence, Shaw noted how "personalized and precision medicine is something that is going to highly rely on technology".

She stressed the need to get policymakers and regulators to think about the power of technology. "This is the era of converging technology. Policymakers need to embed technology in reforms. India is doing that today," she said.

While stating that these are very exciting times for biotechnology, Shaw said that information technology and Artificial intelligence have been major enablers. "Technology can make prognostic algorithms work in Biotechnology," she said.

While lamenting that regulators have been slow in adopting technology, Shaw called upon the need to ensure tech-savvy regulators are taken on board.

The eighth edition of the Global Technology Summit is being held in New Delhi from December 4-6, with a central theme focused on the "Geopolitics of Technology," as emphasized by the Ministry of External Affairs. The event encompasses over 40 sessions featuring keynote addresses, ministerial speeches, panel discussions, book launches, and various activities exploring the intersection of technology and geopolitics.

The Summit boasts a diverse lineup of speakers and participants, including policymakers, industry experts, academics, technocrats, and innovators. Noteworthy attendees comprise ministers and senior government officials from countries such as India, the United States, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Germany, Sierra Leone, Brazil, and Lithuania.

Discussions at the GTS are centred around crucial issues related to technology, its impact on geopolitics, and policy considerations concerning new, critical, and emerging technologies. Key agenda items include digital public infrastructure, export controls, data protection, and overarching policy considerations related to innovation and national security.