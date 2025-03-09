Police recover bodies of two missing people in J&K's Kathua

Bodies of two missing persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua recovered by police after two-day search.

ANI |Published: Mar 9, 2025, 9:07 AM IST

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): The bodies of two people, who have been missing for two days have been recovered by the police.
The two deceased persons went missing two days ago.

Attempts are being made to retrieve the bodies, the Jammu-Kashmir Police said.

"Bodies of the persons who went missing two days ago have been spotted. Police are trying to retrieve the bodies," the police said in a statement.
Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

