    Police in Kashmir's Baramulla have issued Dos and Don'ts for social media (WATCH)

    The police urged the public to refrain from disseminating content that promotes terrorism and secessionism. Measures include crackdowns on those aiding separatist agendas through digital platforms. Parents have also been urged to monitor children's online activities

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 9:05 AM IST

    Baramulla police has issued a strong advisory, warning of strict actions against individuals serving as conduits for separatist organizations by sharing their messages or videos on social media platforms. Senior Superintendent of Police in Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure, emphasized the need for the public to avoid disseminating content that glorifies terrorism, advocates secessionism, or fosters communal disharmony.

    Nagpure revealed that the police have implemented comprehensive measures to crack down on individuals who act as tools for separatist agendas by sharing related content on digital platforms, thereby aiding in the spread of secessionist ideologies. Urging parents to monitor their children's online activities, he stressed the importance of preventing the use of social media for separatist activities, emphasizing that sharing terrorists' content and messages amounts to misuse.

    He advised individuals who unintentionally receive messages or content from terrorist organizations or separatist groups to promptly approach the nearest police station with the information. Nagpure underscored that hiding such information could lead to strict legal action.

    The Baramulla district magistrate recently issued an order under Section 144 CRPC 1973 (vide no 23/DMB/2023), prohibiting the posting, uploading, or propagation of content glorifying terrorists, intimidating individuals, inciting violence, and promoting terrorist and secessionist ideologies. The order responds to identified actions that, if unchecked, could severely impact state security and law and order.

    Expressing concern over the misuse of social media platforms, District Magistrate Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar urged the public to comply with the order and refrain from activities contributing to the dissemination of anti-national content. The order grants law enforcement agencies the authority to take necessary actions against individuals or groups violating the prohibition, aiming to curb activities that jeopardize public tranquillity and state security.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 9:06 AM IST
