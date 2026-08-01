A police sniffer dog named Rocky stole the spotlight at a Chennai medal ceremony by greeting Tamil Nadu CM with a basket of flowers.

A police sniffer dog stole the spotlight at a medal ceremony in Chennai after greeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay with a basket of flowers, leaving the audience smiling.

The heartwarming moment took place on Friday during a ceremony where the Chief Minister presented Government of India and Tamil Nadu Police medals to police personnel for the years 2023 to 2025. He also received a ceremonial guard of honour as part of the event.

Rocky's Viral Moment

A video from the function has since gone viral, showing police sniffer dog Rocky walking confidently towards the stage with a basket of flowers held carefully in his mouth. Accompanied by security personnel, Rocky made his way to the dais before bowing in front of the Chief Minister.

Vijay responded with a salute to the canine, prompting applause and cheers from those in attendance. The brief exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the ceremony.

The event saw 665 police personnel being honoured with Government of India and Tamil Nadu Police medals in recognition of their service. The ceremony also featured performances of songs from Vijay's films, adding to the festive atmosphere.