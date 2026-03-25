TDP Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu met Jal Shakti Secretary VL Kantha Rao to fast-track the Polavaram project and R&R works. He also sought aid for other river projects. Later, AP and Telangana CMs discussed inter-state water sharing issues.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu on Wednesday met Secretary of Jal Shakti Ministry, VL Kantha Rao, who visited to inspect the Polavaram project works. The minister stated that, with the support of the central government, the Polavaram project works are progressing rapidly. Along with construction, relief and rehabilitation (R&R) works for displaced families are also being accelerated.

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Requests for Polavaram and Godavari Waters

He requested immediate approvals for pending designs required for the project construction and sought support for reimbursement related to the increased capacity of Polavaram right and left main canals to 17,500 cusecs.

He also sought technical and financial clearances for the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project to utilise Godavari floodwaters that are currently going to waste into the sea. "Explained that, on average, about 3,000 TMC of water flows into the Bay of Bengal every year without being utilised."

River Protection and Inter-State Issues

Naidu asked for assistance to protect coastal and riverbank areas affected by cyclones, erosion, and tidal impacts. He also requested support for strengthening river embankments of major rivers, including Godavari, Krishna, Penna, Vamsadhara, and Nagavali.

Naidu also sought financial assistance for desilting and widening of the delta drains and river mouths where they meet the sea. He urged the Centre to ensure that Karnataka does not proceed with land acquisition and R&R works related to the Almatti Dam height issue, as it is under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

Kantha Rao assured support for RRR (Repair, Renovation & Restoration), Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and flood management works.

AP, Telangana CMs Discuss Water Management

Earlier, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu deliberated key issues concerning water management between the two states during a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in the national capital.

Key Agreements Reached

During the meeting, the Telangana Chief Minister proposed the idea of implementing telemetry in all water projects and reservoirs to measure actual water usage, which was accepted by Andhra Pradesh, according to the Telangana CMO release.

Both sides agreed to allocate the Godavari River Management Board in Hyderabad and the Krishna RMB in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh acceded to Telangana's proposal to repair the prestigious Srisailam project immediately, the release said.

An Officers' and Technical Experts' committee will be established to address all pending issues between the two sides, including the long-pending water projects in Telangana for both the Krishna and Godavari river basins, it said. (ANI)