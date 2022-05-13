Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pointing fingers at Pakistan won't help: Sena slams Centre over Kashmiri Pandit's killing

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that the Kashmir issue could not be solved by reading Hanuman Chalisa and turning off the loudspeakers.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 13, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticises the Centre on Friday, claiming that the Kashmir crisis has not been solved and that there is no peace in Kashmir despite the scrapping of Article 370. Kashmiri Pandits and their lives are in danger, Raut added. 

    Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Sena leader stated that the Kashmir issue could not be solved by reading Hanuman Chalisa and turning off the loudspeakers. Mentioning the recent killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, Raut stated that he has no idea how many Kashmiri Pandits have returned to Kashmir Valley in the last seven years.

    Raut urged Union Minister Amit Shah to think seriously about Bhat's murder, stating there is no need to keep pointing fingers at Pakistan and instead look at what can be done for Kashmir's Pandits.

    Adding that, the Centre must take decisive decisions to stop the environment of insecurity that is building in Jammu and Kashmir.

    "The BJP's primary agenda was the return and protection of Kashmiri Pandits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are quite emotional about Kashmir; there has been discussion of Kashmiri Pandits returning home, but how many people have returned is still unknown. Those who are Kashmiri Pandits are also denied the right to life," he concluded.

    Meantime, the last rites of Rahul Bhat were performed on Friday at Bantalab. Locals expressed their outrage over his death and sought protection for Kashmiri Hindus residing in the Valley.

    The terrorists who committed the atrocity used pistols, following the preliminary investigations.

     

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
