Killer Artiste REVIEW: Is Prabhakar, Sonia Akula's thriller worth your time and money? Check out ratings

Killer Artiste Movie Review: Starring Prabhakar and Bigg Boss fame Sonia Akula in lead roles, with Santosh Kalvacherla and Krisheka Patel as the lead pair, the movie `Killer Artist` was released this Friday. Let's find out how the movie is in the review.

The psycho killer brutally kills women. Vicky and Jaanu are deeply in love, but tragedy strikes when Vicky's sister becomes a victim.

This crime thriller explores a psycho killer targeting women and the hero's family becoming victims. The villain's perspective adds a new dimension.

The second half engages with attempts to catch the villain, featuring a hilarious kidnapping episode and suspenseful moments in the heroine's house.

Santosh Kalvacherla shines in emotional scenes, Krisheka Patel dominates as Jaanu, and Prabhakar impresses as the psycho killer Pichi Ravi.

Suresh Bobbili's music and Chandu AJ's visuals enhance the film, while Ratan Rishi's direction explores revenge and understanding in love.

