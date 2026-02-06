Jairam Ramesh called PM Modi's 97-minute Rajya Sabha speech 'abusive'. Modi countered, attacking Congress's 'Mohabbat ki dukan' for harbouring hatred and cited the 'Modi teri kabr khudegi' slogan in his reply on the President's Address.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 97-minute Rajya Sabha speech , saying it was "overflowing with abuses and assaults, distortions and dramatics, innuendos and insults."

"Another election rally speech lasting 97 minutes in the Rajya Sabha today by the Prime Minister. As always, it was overflowing with abuses and assaults, distortions and dramatics, innuendos and insults - and of course his usual quota of blatant and brazen lies. His self-obsession and his fixation on dialogue-baazi and demagoguery was on full display," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

PM Modi Hits Back at Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress saying it talks of Mohabbat ki dukan' but it harbours dislike towards him and its policies failed to realise the potential of citizens.

Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi referred to 'Modi teri kabr khudegi' slogan raised in the past by those who oppose and target him.

"They are moving with the mantra of 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'. They dream of this and speak of democracy. They put up signboards of 'Mohabbat ki dukan'. Is such hatred harboured in public life? Their government used to operate with a remote. My government is operated with a remote too. 140 crore people are my remote," he said.

PM Targets Trinamool Congress

He also targeted the Trinamool Congess. "Colleagues from TMC said a lot of things. But they should look within themselves. A cruel government is making new records in all the parameters of downfall. But they are lecturing us here...Future of the people there is plunging into darkness but they (State Govt) do not care. They have no aspirations besides being in power. They are lecturing here. Prosperous nations of the world are driving out illegal residents from their country. But in our country, pressure is being put on the courts. How can the youth of our nation forgive such people who are using everything possible to advocate for the infiltrators?"

On Development Issues

He said that Congress leadership failed to address development issues. He also referred to the Aspirational Districts programme of the government. (ANI)