Following AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's announcement on Wednesday regarding Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) inclusion in the NDA after his meeting with Anbumani Ramadoss, the party founder, S Ramadoss issued an official clarification. Earlier in September 2025, Anbumani Ramadoss was expelled from the party by his father, S Ramadoss, on allegations of "destroying PMK. However, the Election Commission had allowed Anbumani to serve as the chief of PMK, following which he had issued a clear and firm statement reaffirming his position and dedication to the party's growth and core values, and said that he will continue to be the party chief.

Only S Ramadoss Authorised for Alliance Talks: PMK

In a statement issued on Wednesday, PMK said its Executive Committee and General Council have authorised S Ramadoss to conduct and finalise all electoral alliance negotiations on the party's behalf. The party asserted that no other individual is permitted to hold alliance talks in PMK's name.

"No political party can hold alliance talks with Anbumani or with anyone else claiming an electoral alliance with the Pattali Makkal Katchi. Only Dr Ramadoss has been authorised by the Executive Committee and the General Council to negotiate electoral alliances," the official statement said.

The statement further said that, following a Delhi High Court judgment, S Ramadoss continues as the Founder-President of the Pattali Makkal Katchi and remains the party's leader. It added that with effect from December 17, 2025, S Ramadoss was elected as President, a decision approved by both the Executive Committee and the General Council and duly communicated to the Election Commission as per its guidelines.

PMK emphasised that no political party should engage in alliance discussions with Anbumani Ramadoss or any other person claiming to represent the party in electoral matters, reiterating that only S Ramadoss has been formally authorised to negotiate alliances. "Following the judgment of the Delhi High Court, Dr Ayya alone continues to serve as the Founder-President of the Pattali Makkal Katchi and to lead the party. With effect from 17.12.2025, Dr Ayya was elected as the President, approved by the Executive Committee and the General Council, and the same has been communicated in accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission," the statement added.

AIADMK, Anbumani Announce PMK's Inclusion in NDA

Earlier on Wednesday, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami announced the inclusion of Pattali Makkal Katchi in the state's National Democratic Alliance ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

Addressing a press briefing in Chennai alongside PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss, Palaniswami asserted that they are already in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and expressed the possibility of including more parties in their bloc. "The PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, has also joined the NDA alliance; more parties are also expected to join the alliance. Our alliance is a victory alliance," Palaniswami told reporters.

Echoing Palaniswami's remarks, PMK chief Anmbumani Ramadoss confirmed the development, stating, "PMK has joined hands with the AIADMK to form alliance with the NDA." (ANI)