Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the PM Fasal Bima Yojana will now cover crop losses from wild animal attacks and waterlogging due to excessive rain, a long-standing demand from farmers accepted by PM Narendra Modi.

Announcing significant relief for farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two significant categories of crop losses have now been included under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), which farmers had been demanding for a long time. In a message addressed to farmer brothers and sisters, Chouhan said the government has taken this decision keeping in mind the security and prosperity of farmers.

Two New Categories of Crop Loss Covered

Chouhan said that until now, the crop insurance scheme covered losses caused by natural calamities, drought, hailstorm, storms, pests and diseases, but two major types of losses remained excluded -- first, crop damage caused by wild animals, and second, damage caused by excessive rainfall leading to floods or prolonged waterlogging in fields. He said farmers across the country had been consistently demanding the inclusion of these two categories in the insurance scheme.

Direct Benefit for Millions of Farmers

The Agriculture Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the farmers' demand and has now brought both these types of losses under the ambit of PMFBY. This will directly benefit millions of farmers, especially in regions where crop destruction by wild animals is frequent or where waterlogging during the monsoon is a recurring problem. Chouhan stated that if a farmer's crop is damaged due to wild animals, they will now receive the insurance payout. Similarly, in cases where crops are ruined because of waterlogging, farmers will be provided full compensation.

A Historic Decision for Farmers

Calling it a historic decision in the interest of farmers, he extended his "heartfelt thanks" to Prime Minister Modi. He urged farmers to enrol their crops in the insurance scheme on time so they do not suffer financial losses due to natural or unforeseen events.

Securing the Future of Farmers

He said the scheme forms a strong foundation for securing the future of farmers, and the government is consistently working to make it more comprehensive and beneficial. He concluded by saying that the Central Government aims to ensure that "every farmer is safe and every crop is protected," and this decision marks a major step in that direction. (ANI)