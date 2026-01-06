Shiv Sena's Neelam Latika claims widespread grassroots support for the Eknath Shinde faction in Pune. Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis says the poll race is "heating up," and Ajit Pawar will contest independently, citing local leadership issues.

Shinde Faction Confident of Grassroots Support

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Latika claimed that the Eknath Shinde faction enjoys widespread grassroots support ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, saying the party was welcomed by people wherever they went during the campaign. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Latika said the response reflected that Eknath Shinde's work has resonated with the public.

She further stated that their four candidates entered politics with the intent to serve the people, despite having no prominent political figures in their families. "... Wherever we went (to campaign), people welcomed us with love. Everywhere, the women who are sometimes troubled due to water issues or other problems, and sometimes harbour anger, which is not at all visible towards us. We even saw labourers on the road waving and dancing, supporting us. It's a very different scene because Eknath Shinde's work has reached the hearts of the people, and in the Pune Municipal Corporation and in this area, our four candidates don't have any big political figures in their families. Yet, they have come into politics to serve...," said Latika.

CM Fadnavis on 'Heating Up' Election

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, saying that the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation election is "slowly heating up." Addressing a public rally in Pune's Katraj, CM Fadnavis said, "The Pune election is slowly heating up. One 'Dada' (Ajit Pawar) is making statements (allegations), another 'Dada' is speaking, and 'Anna' is speaking as well. Now the election is beginning to gain momentum."

Commenting on discussions about past political party work, the CM said that explaining what has been done would "create several difficulties." He further stated that he will remain focused on the state's development. "The more we talk of the past, the more many people will have to explain what they have done, and that will create several difficulties...So I have decided that when I am provoked, like in Mumbai, I will respond. If I do not respond, it appears as weakness. However, my focus remains on development," Fadnavis said.

Ajit Pawar to Contest PMC Polls Independently

Additonally, ahead of the PMC polls, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar justified his decision to contest the Pune Municipal Corporation elections independently, citing "several issues" in local leadership that have allegedly affected Pune's development. Ajit Pawar, who is part of the Mahayuti alliance, has decided to fight the PMC elections with his Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), the party he split from. He said that the Central and state governments are providing "ample" funds, but the implementation has not been realised at the local level. "Both the Central and State governments are providing ample funds for development works across every corner of Maharashtra. No development scheme is being kept pending by either the Centre or the State. But the question is, what has been the condition of the municipal corporations that have remained under the same leadership for the past several years?" Ajit Pawar said.

State Election Commission Announces Poll Dates

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)