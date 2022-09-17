Modi birthday: PM owns assets worth Rs 2.24 crore

One of the top leaders of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, on September 17. On the occasion, take a look at his towering assets and net worth in the year 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most influential and powerful leaders in the world. From being the Chief Minister of Gujarat to holding the post of the PM for the second consecutive term, PM Modi has got his name included in the top list of world leaders. His popularity lies among a cross-section of society as well as across the globe. As the PM celebrates his 72nd birthday today, take a look at the assets that he owns and also his net worth in the year 2022.

According to the website of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi’s overall movable assets increased by 13 per cent in the year 2021 – 2022. However, his cash in hand has been mentioned as Rs 35,250.

ALSO READ: Modi Birthday: From SRK to Salman Khan, Bollywood stars who share PM's vision

Furthermore, the PMO website mentioned that PM Modi’s assets went from Rs 1,97,68,885 (Rs 1.98 crore) in 2020-2021 to Rs 2,23,82,504 (or Rs 2.24 crore) in 2021-2022. This increase in his assets is said to be mostly because of the interest on his investments. Interestingly, as per the Assets and Liabilities of the Union Council of Ministers for 2021-2022, PM Modi does not have any immovable property as on March 31, 2022.

ALSO READ: From traditional headgears to regional stoles, how PM Narendra Modi went global with local styles

PM Modi purchased a property in Gandhinagar for Rs 2.3 lakh, in the year 2002, while he was chief minister of Gujarat. The property is held with three more people. He, however, does not own the property anymore; the asset declaration shows that the property, which now is of approximately Rs 1.1 crore, per the market value, has been donated.

Speaking of his investments, PM Modi has National Savings Certificates, fixed deposit (FD), and life insurance policies. His FDs in Gandhinagar’s State Bank of India are of Rs 2.1 crore, NSCs worth Rs 9 lakh and life insurance policies worth Rs 18,93,05.

When it comes to movable assets, the PM owns four gold rings (45 grams each) whose price has appreciated by 16 per cent since 2021 from Rs 14,83,31 to Rs 17,30,63. Meanwhile, his net worth is said to be Rs 3.07 crore, reportedly.