Bolstering India's strategic edge: Nyoma ALG to become third full-fledged IAF base in Ladakh

India strengthens its strategic position as Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Ladakh is set to become the third full-fledged Indian Air Force base in the region.

New Delhi: In a significant development, Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) will become the third Indian Air Force full-fledged operating base in Ladakh within two years, giving India a strategic edge against its adversary.

Sources in the defence establishment said: “The clearances, including environmental one, has been given and the work has begun for its expansion."

Once it is built, fighter aircraft like Rafale, Sukhoi and others can be used for offensive and defensive operations.

The sources further added it would take 18-10 months in building airbase infrastructure, including the runway.

Considered to be the highest airfield at over 13,500 feet, the sources said that the engines of the existing fighter aircraft will be made suitable to be operated at this height.

Besides, the IAF has two other airbases in Ladakh that include Leh and Thoise. “We want to have another base in the region as the force has to face weather-related issues in operations."

The IAF was also mulling converting Daulat-Beg-Oldie ALG into a full-fledged fighter base but because of its height at over 16,500 feet, the plan was dropped.

It should also be noted that the DBO is very close to the Chinese border.

India has been building border infrastructure at a rapid speed in the last couple of years, particularly after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh.

Importance of Nyoma

It is located less than 50 kilometres from the LAC and is at an altitude of over 13,400 feet. It also bridges the gap between the Leh airfield, which is around 190 km away from the LAC.

During the 2020 border standoff with China, the IAF had operated the heavy-lift Chinook, medium-lift Mi-17 V5 and Apache attack helicopters and the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft regularly from the Nyoma ALG.