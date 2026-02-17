PM Modi detailed his vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat in AI, built on creating, not just consuming, technology. He aims for India to be a top-three AI superpower, focusing on sovereignty, inclusivity, and innovation to empower every Indian.

PM Modi's Vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat in AI

The journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat has been built been on the fundamental principle that India must not just consume technology but create it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Our journey toward Atmanirbhar Bharat has been built on a fundamental principle: India must not just consume technology but create it. My vision for AI in Aatmanirbhar Bharat rests on three pillars: sovereignty, inclusivity, and innovation," PM Modi said.

Aiming for Top 3 AI Superpower Status

In an exclusive interview with ANI, PM Modi highlighted the vision of making sure India is in the "top three AI superpowers" in the world, not just in consumption but creation. "My vision is that India should be among the top three AI superpowers globally, not just in consumption of AI but in creation. Our AI models will be deployed worldwide, serving billions in their native languages. Our AI startups will be valued in hundreds of billions, creating millions of high-quality jobs," the Prime Minister said.

IndiaAI Mission to Write 'Code for the Digital Century'

Atmanirbhar Bharat also means that India will be writing its code for the digital century, which will be realised through the IndiaAI mission. "Atmanirbhar Bharat in AI means India writing its own code for the digital century, and through the IndiaAI Mission, we are ensuring that code reflects our values, serves our people, and positions India as a responsible AI leader for the world," PM Modi said.

AI as an Enabler, Not a Threat

Underscoring how AI will an most importantly, every Indian will experience AI as an enabler of opportunity, a multiplier of capability" rather than risking the livelihood of people, PM Modi added, "Most importantly, every Indian will experience AI as an enabler of opportunity, a multiplier of capability, and a servant of human dignity, not as a threat to their livelihood or an instrument of control."

Addressing Fears of AI-Driven Job Disruption

Speaking about the 'fears' over AI-driven disruption in the job market, the Prime Minister said that the Central government is approaching it as a "present imperative" rather than a future problem.

"I understand the concern of our youth about AI-driven disruptions in the job market. Preparation is the best antidote to fear. That is why we have been investing in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future. The government has launched one of the most ambitious skilling initiatives in the world. We're not approaching this as a future problem but we're treating it as a present imperative," he said.

India's Current Standing and Future in AI

India is already well equipped to adapt to this change. In the Stanford Global AI Vibrancy Index 2025, India ranked 3rd, reflecting strong growth in AI R and D, talent, and economy. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 strengthens India's role as a key platform for shaping the global AI agenda. Anchored in the Seven Chakras and the Three Sutras of People, Planet, and Progress, the Summit advances a development-oriented framework for artificial intelligence. (ANI)