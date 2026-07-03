PM Narendra Modi is likely to visit Uttarakhand after July 10 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects. The state's planning department has been asked to furnish details of projects costing between Rs 20-100 crore.

PM Modi's Proposed Uttarakhand Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Uttarakhand after July 10, following which he may inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several approved, ongoing and completed projects in the state.

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In view of the Prime Minister's potential visit, the Uttarakhand Planning Department has asked all departments to furnish details of their projects costing between Rs 20 crore and Rs 100 crore.

Principal Secretary (Planning) R. Meenakshi Sundaram has directed all principal secretaries and secretaries to submit information on the schemes under their respective departments. During his proposed visit, the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects that have been approved, are under implementation, or have been completed. Prime Minister Modi had last visited Dehradun on April 14, where he inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. Notably, since assuming office as the Prime Minister, Modi has visited Uttarakhand 28 times.

Wishes for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to devotees undertaking the annual Amarnath Yatra, which begins today, describing the pilgrimage as a "great privilege" and urging pilgrims to undertake the sacred journey with devotion, discipline and a sense of national responsibility.

In a letter addressed to Lord Shiva devotees, the Prime Minister said, "Participating in the sacred Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of great privilege in itself. Every year, this opportunity for a direct glimpse of Baba Barfani is a very auspicious and unforgettable experience for lakhs of Shiva devotees. On the occasion of this year's journey, I extend my heartiest wishes to all of you, the devotees of Shiva."

Calling the pilgrimage an eternal chapter in India's spiritual tradition, PM Modi said, "This pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Baba Amarnath is an eternal chapter in India's tradition of spiritual journeys. Every year, lakhs of devotees from across the world who follow Sanatan culture reach Jammu and Kashmir to participate in this pilgrimage. People coming from different regions, speaking different languages, and practising diverse traditions complete this journey with a shared resolve to seek the blessings of Mahadev."

(ANI)