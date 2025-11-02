BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav praised PM Modi's Patna roadshow, noting 'great enthusiasm' and strong female participation. PM Modi thanked the public, visited Takhat Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, and held rallies ahead of the Nov 6 Bihar polls.

'Great Enthusiasm and Excitement': Ram Kripal Yadav on PM's Roadshow

BJP candidate from Danapur, Ram Kripal Yadav, in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow on Sunday, calling it a moment filled with "great enthusiasm and excitement".

Speaking to ANI after the roadshow, Yadav said, "Great enthusiasm, excitement and a lot of attraction. I saw an amazing sight. PM Modi's arrival has filled people with a lot of enthusiasm." He added that the energy among the crowd reflected strong public support ahead of the upcoming polls on November 6. "The voting that will take place on the 6th will benefit everyone," he stated.

Highlighting the participation of women during the roadshow, Yadav said, "The participation of women was very good. They were more enthusiastic. They were carrying out Aarti."

PM Modi Thanks Patna for 'Immense Affection'

Meanwhile, PM Modi also shared a post on X, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming public response during the roadshow. "Thank you Patna... I am overwhelmed by your immense affection and blessings during the road show!" PM Modi said on X.

धन्यवाद पटना... रोड शो के दौरान आपके अपार स्नेह और आशीर्वाद से अभिभूत हूं! https://t.co/ahtnc5EX1L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2025

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Patna Sahib

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited and offered prayers at the historic Takhat Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, in Bihar's Patna. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present with PM Modi at the holy place. PM Modi also greeted devotees at the Sikh shrine after offering prayers.

Patna Sahib to Vote in First Phase

Patna Sahib will undergo polling in the first phase on November 6. The polling for the second phase will take place on November 11, with results to be announced on November 14. The BJP has fielded Ratnesh Kumar on the Patna Sahib seat, against Congress' Shashant Shekhar and Jan Suraaj's Vinita Mishra.

Roadshow Details and PM's Engagements

Earlier today, PM Modi held a roadshow in Patna after multiple rallies at Arah and Nawada. Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not seen at the roadshow, where PM Modi was accompanied by BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal, and Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan. PM Modi also paid floral tributes to the statue of noted Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in Patna.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressed an election rally in Nawada and hailed the NDA's poll promise to provide Rs 3,000 in addition to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers in Bihar, saying 'jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai' (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about). (ANI)