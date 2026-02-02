Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss PM Modi's reference in a Jeffrey Epstein email about his 2017 Israel visit. The MEA has dismissed the allegations, calling them 'trashy ruminations'.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the reference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of the emails of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

References to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2017 visit to Israel were made in an email purportedly part of the recent 'Epstein Files' documents released by the US government on January 30, 2026. The Ministry of External Affairs has rubbished the references as "trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal".

Congress Demands Answers on PM's Diplomatic Engagements

In the adjournment motion, Manickam Tagore expressed concern over PM Modi's diplomatic engagement mentioned in Epstein's mail, stating that it directly impacts India's international image, moral standing, and constitutional credibility. "An email dated 9 July 2017, allegedly written by Epstein, refers to meetings involving Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the US President, and a subsequent official visit to Israel. These claims are now circulating globally, raising serious questions and speculation. This House cannot remain silent when such issues are being debated internationally, and the Government has not provided a clear, categorical, and authoritative explanation," Manickam Tagore said in the adjournment motion.

"I seek answers from the Prime Minister: Has the Government verified the authenticity of the communications attributed to Jeffrey Epstein that reference Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji? Did Jeffrey Epstein, directly or indirectly, ever interact with Prime Minister Modi or the Government of India? Was any advice, briefing, facilitation, or informal consultation sought from individuals associated with Epstein before Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's meeting with the US President in June 2017 or his official visit to Israel in July 2017?" he asked.

"What does the phrase allegedly attributed to Epstein, 'It worked, ' refer to, and why has the Government not clarified this matter despite widespread international discussion?" he added.

MEA Rubbishes References as 'Trashy Ruminations'

Earlier, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal strongly dismissed with contempt the references made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel. "We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel. Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The MEA response was met with further questions by Congress, which has sought to raise the issue of the reference to PM Modi in the purported email. "The PM is mentioned several times in the latest instalment of the Epstein files released by the US Govt. The Official Spokesperson has been compelled to respond. But many questions do remain," said Congress RS MP Jairam Ramesh in a post on X.

About Jeffrey Epstein and the Released Documents

The US Department of Justice on Friday (local time) released a major batch of investigative material linked to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, making public more than three million pages of records along with over 2,000 videos and around 180,000 images.

Epstein died by apparent suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges. He had earlier served 13 months in custody in Florida following a controversial plea deal in 2008. (ANI)