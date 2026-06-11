Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal hailed PM Modi's 'Kisan-first approach' on the NDA government's 12th anniversary. They praised farmer welfare schemes like e-NAM, PMFBY, and PM-KISAN as the foundation of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiatives for farmers and a "Kisan-first approach" as the NDA government completed 12 years in power. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded the government's e-NAM and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the flagship crop insurance scheme, calling the initiatives the foundation of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) 2047.

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Gadkari Hails 'Silent Revolution' in Agriculture

In an X post, Gadkari wrote, "From Beej to Bazaar, a silent revolution is powering India's growth. Under Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, agriculture has transformed through a Kisan-first approach--ensuring income security, digital market access via e-NAM, and scientific support like Soil Health Cards and climate-resilient crops. Backed by PMFBY and allied initiatives, India's farmers are emerging as self-reliant, globally competitive contributors to the economy."

"Over Rs 3 lakh crore in direct income support has empowered India's AnnaData, strengthening resilience at the grassroots. This is not just reform--it is the foundation of Viksit Bharat 2047," he added.

Goyal Highlights Farmer Empowerment Schemes

Union Minister Piyush Goyal hailed the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), under which the government bears the financial liability towards the targeted beneficiaries. "Empowerment through PM-KISAN, strengthening through Kisan Credit Card, and security through crop insurance. In these 12 years, the Modi government has worked to strengthen the annadata and given new momentum to the journey from farmer welfare to farmer prosperity," Goyal posted on X.

Yogi Adityanath Praises Centre's Policies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lauded the Centre's policies, stating that the initiatives have brought dignity, security, and prosperity to farmers. CM Yogi wrote on X, "Under the illustrious leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the past 12 years have added new chapters of dignity, security, and prosperity to the lives of the nation's annadatas, the farmers. Policies crafted with the farmer at the centre--from 'seed to market'--have infused agriculture with new strength and endowed farmers with fresh confidence."

"PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi has provided financial stability, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has instilled assurance of protection, PM-KUSUM has paved the way for energy self-reliance, and digital platforms like e-NAM have connected farmers to new opportunities and markets. These 12 glorious years, dedicated to the upliftment of our annadatta brothers, stand as witnesses to the historic journey of 'farmer prosperity leading to national prosperity'," the UP CM added.

The PM Narendra Modi-led government has completed its 12 years in office. On June 10, he became the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. NDA leaders hailed his tenure, citing development initiatives, governance reforms and welfare programmes implemented over the past 12 years. (ANI)