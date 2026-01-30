Ahead of PM Modi's Jalandhar visit, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and MP Ashok Mittal have reiterated their appeal to rename Adampur Airport after the revered saint Sri Guru Ravidas Ji. Security has been tightened for the Prime Minister's arrival.

Renewed Calls to Rename Adampur Airport

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled visit to Jalandhar on February 1, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has again called for renaming the Adampur airport after the saint Sri Guru Ravidas Ji. The local administration has already begun extensive preparations for the visit.

In light of the Prime Minister's arrival, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has requested that the Adampur Airport be named after Sri Guru Ravidas. Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal has also made a similar appeal earlier. Speaking to the media, Mittal noted that the Prime Minister had virtually inaugurated the Adampur Airport two years ago. He recalled that during the inauguration, he had initially appealed to PM Modi to name the facility after Sri Guru Ravidas Ji. But as the Prime Minister is set to return to the same airport on February 1, Mittal has once again urged him to officially rename the airport in honour of the saint before his departure.

Security Tightened for PM's Visit

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, the Punjab Police reviewed the city's security arrangements. In a post on X, the Punjab Police stated that they have briefed senior officers to ensure a tight vigil, sanitisation of the route and effective crowd management at Dera Sachkhand Ballan. "Ahead of the Hon'ble Prime Minister visit to #Jalandhar, reviewed the security arrangements today. Senior officers have been briefed to ensure tight vigil, route sanitisation, and crowd management at Dera Sachkhand Ballan. @PunjabPoliceInd is committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and law & order in the state," said Punjab Police.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Earlier, PM Modi attended a prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti in Delhi in remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi on his 78th death anniversary today. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan was also present on the occasion. Earlier today, Prime Minister also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

PM Modi also posted on X said, "My hundred-fold salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary. Revered Bapu always laid strong emphasis on Swadeshi, which is also a fundamental pillar of our resolve for a developed and self-reliant India. His personality and deeds will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty."

In another post on X, the Prime Minister hailed Mahatma Gandhi's principle of non-violence. "Revered Bapu always emphasised non-violence for the protection of humanity. There is such power in it that can change the world without weapons. Ahimsa param dharmast-thahimsa parantpah, ahimsa paramam satyam yato dharmah pravartate (Nonviolence is the ultimate duty, nonviolence is the ultimate austerity. Nonviolence is the ultimate truth, and it advances the cause of righteousness)," he wrote. (ANI)