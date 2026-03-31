PM Narendra Modi's Gujarat visit included inaugurating projects over Rs 20,000 cr, launching the Kaynes Semicon Plant in Sanand, and opening the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar, highlighting India's growth and cultural heritage.

Samrat Samprati Museum Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a packed one-day visit to Gujarat on Tuesday, inaugurating projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Vav-Tharad, launching the Kaynes Semicon Plant in Sanand and inaugurating the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi began his one-day visit from Gandhinagar, where he inaugurated Samrat Samprati Museum at Korba Pith on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. He praised the architecture and design, saying it beautifully reflects India's grandeur and identity. He highlighted that the museum's seven galleries showcase India's cultural richness and diversity. He noted that the first gallery introduces visitors to the Navpad (Nine Jewels) -- Arihant, Siddha, Acharya, Upadhyay, and Sadhu Sangh -- presenting Samyak Darshan (Right Faith), Samyak Gyan (Right Knowledge), Samyak Charitra (Right Conduct), and Samyak Tap (Right Austerity).

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The Prime Minister also remarked on India's enduring tradition of knowledge. "In India, knowledge has always been a free-flowing stream. In every era, Tirthankaras and sages-thinkers have incarnated. The compilation of knowledge kept growing. With time, much that is new has continued to be added," said PM Modi. Named after Samrat Samprati, the grandson of Ashoka and a revered figure in Jain tradition, the museum showcases the rich historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of Jainism. The museum features seven distinct wings, each dedicated to unique aspects of India's civilizational traditions.

Launch of Kaynes Semiconductor Plant

PM Modi then reached Sanand to inaugurate Rs 3,300 crores Kaynes Technology semiconductor plant. This is the second such plant in India and an achievement in the semiconductor sector. It is being recognised as one of the most crucial initiatives under India's semiconductor mission, as it will accelerate the mission. PM Modi stated that "a new bridge has been built between Sanand and Silicon Valley," marking the current period as the "decade of India." Highlighting the rapid growth of the domestic electronics landscape, the Prime Minister projected that by the end of this decade, "India's semiconductor market could exceed USD 100 billion dollars". He noted that the commencement of production at this facility signifies India's strengthening role as a reliable semiconductor supplier in the global market. The Prime Minister emphasised that India's own company, Kaynes, has now become a strong part of the global semiconductor supply chain. According to the Prime Minister, the intelligent power modules manufactured at the Sanand plant are already witnessing high demand internationally.

Reflecting on the strategic importance of the sector, the Prime Minister noted that the global supply chain has faced significant disruptions due to pandemics and conflicts. "Friends, this 21st century has brought many challenges to the world from the beginning. The crisis is due to the pandemic, the conflict is due to the global supply chain. Whether it is chips, rare earth minerals, energy, they have been greatly affected by a conflict. These are things related to the rapid development of humanity. Therefore, it is very important for a democratic country like India to move forward in this direction for the development of the whole world," he said.

Progress of India Semiconductor Mission

The Prime Minister detailed the progress of the India Semiconductor Mission, which was initiated in 2021. He described the mission as an "announcement of India's self-confidence" rather than a mere industrial policy. Currently, 10 projects worth Rs 1,60,000 crore are being executed across six states. Following the initial success, the government had announced the Semiconductor Mission 2.0 in this year's budget, shifting focus toward the production of semiconductor equipment and materials to create a "full-stack Indian semiconductor ecosystem."

Development Projects in Vav-Tharad

PM concluded his visit in Vav-Tharad, where he inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore. These projects span key sectors including Power, Railways, Road Transport & Highways, Health, Urban Development, Tribal Development, and Rural Development. PM Modi assured that the BJP-led government will continue the "Superfast Express of development" with people's trust from local government levels to Parliament. Hailing Gujarat's budget of Rs 4.08 lakh crores, PM Modi said, "The Gujarat government has presented the budget of over 4 lakhs crores. This money will be spent on the development of villages, town and cities. As long as your trust remains--from the Panchayat to the Parliament--the 'Superfast Express' of development will continue to move forward at this very pace."

Key Infrastructure and Urban Projects

PM Modi also inaugurated the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, an access-controlled highway built at a cost of over Rs 5,100 crore. Further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the 4-lane Idar Badoli bypass section with paved shoulders and laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Dholavira-Mauvana-Vauva-Santalpur section (Package-lI) of NH-754K to a two-lane paved shoulder carriageway.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of key road infrastructure projects, including the flyover at Bhaijipura Junction on the Gandhinagar-Koba-Airport Road, which will ease traffic congestion and provide organised parking space beneath the structure.

PM Modi further inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 44 Urban Development projects worth around 5,300 crore across Gujarat, various Health and Family Welfare initiatives, including the inauguration of an 858-bed Rain Basera at Civil Hospital, Asarwa, Ahmedabad, and a similar facility at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital and GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar. (ANI)