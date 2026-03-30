J&K CM Omar Abdullah called for an immediate ceasefire in West Asia, highlighting PM Modi's unique diplomatic position to mediate peace. This follows PM Modi's discussions with global leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Omar Abdullah Urges PM's Intervention for Peace

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday called for an immediate end to the ongoing West Asia conflict, expressing hope that India can play a crucial role in de-escalating tensions.

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Speaking to reporters on the issue, CM Abdullah said that the war should end at the earliest and stressed that the Prime Minister's diplomatic relations with multiple countries could help facilitate peace. "We want the war to end soon, and the role that the Prime Minister can play in this, no one else can do, because his relations are good with all countries. I think there should be an announcement of a ceasefire and the war should end right here," he said.

India's Diplomatic Engagements

Abdullah's remarks come amid growing global concerns over escalating tensions in West Asia, with increasing calls from leaders worldwide for restraint and dialogue. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in high-level discussions with global leaders to address pressing international issues, including the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said on Monday.

As part of these engagements, on March 28, the Prime Minister held talks with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jaiswal said.

PM Modi's Talk with Saudi Crown Prince

Addressing an interministerial briefing in the national capital, the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The Prime Minister is currently engaging in discussions with leaders from various nations across the globe. In this context, on March 28th, the Prime Minister held talks with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman."

During this conversation, views were exchanged regarding the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Prime Minister condemned the attacks targeting energy infrastructure in that region. Both leaders also discussed free navigation and keeping shipping lanes open and secure.

"The discussions also touched upon diplomatic cooperation and ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. Both leaders reiterated the need to intensify collaboration on regional security and energy stability. The MEA spokesperson further noted that the Prime Minister continues to interact with world leaders to address various international challenges, underlining India's growing role in shaping dialogue on global security and economic stability.

The conversation took place at a time when tensions in West Asia have intensified, with concerns over attacks on energy assets and the potential impact on global trade routes. India's outreach to Saudi Arabia, a key regional player, reflects a strategy aimed at fostering dialogue, promoting peace, and ensuring that critical shipping lanes remain secure for international commerce. (ANI)