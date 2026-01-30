Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar announced PM Modi's Feb 1 visit to Dera Ballan, calling it a gesture of respect for Guru Ravidas. He urged not to politicize the visit and also criticized the Punjab govt over law and order and recent controversies.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Punjab President Sunil Jakhar on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dera Ballan on February 1, calling it a significant visit that reflects the Prime Minister's respect for Guru Ravidas and the sentiments of the people of Punjab.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Message of Respect and Reverence

Jakhar said the Prime Minister's visit is taking place on a special day when the Union Budget is also being presented, underscoring the importance the Prime Minister attaches to faith and reverence. He described the visit as a message of affection and respect for Punjab and urged leaders of other political parties not to view it through a political lens. He urged that the Prime Minister's visit be viewed through the lens of faith, reverence, and respect, rather than political gain.

Jakhar said that the renaming of Adampur Airport as Guru Ravidas Airport had already been announced, and the Prime Minister will now formally implement it during his visit. He added that Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Dera and pay his respects there.

According to Jakhar, the move reflects respect for a community which, he claimed, was sidelined or misunderstood by the Congress, and should be seen as an inclusive gesture towards society as a whole.

Jakhar Slams State Leadership

Referring to recent controversy and social media posts, Jakhar said the Chief Minister should have raised his concerns earlier by meeting the Union Home Minister, rather than approaching the Supreme Court of India. He said that the Chief Minister, being a senior and experienced leader, should either wait for the court's decision or resolve issues through dialogue.

Jakhar termed it unfortunate for Punjab that, despite having strong leaders in the past, such as Pratap Singh Kairon, irresponsible statements are now being made by people holding high offices. He also criticised statements by senior Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, saying that such remarks, without a factual basis, raise serious questions about political responsibility.

On 'Deteriorating' Law and Order

Warning against publicity-driven statements, Jakhar said Punjab is already a disturbed state. He pointed out that law and order is deteriorating, incidents are occurring daily, and even the High Court has had to intervene and summon the Director General of Police.

He concluded by urging all responsible leaders to understand their duty and issue statements with a sense of responsibility, keeping Punjab and its youth's future in mind. (ANI)