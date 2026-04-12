PM Narendra Modi wrote to all party floor leaders, seeking support for the Women's Reservation Bill. He urged them to help implement the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' so that the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections have women's reservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wrote a letter to Floor Leaders of all parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha requesting them for their support in the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that this moment stands above any party or individual.

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'Implement by 2029,' Urges PM Modi

"After extensive deliberations, we have reached the conclusion that the time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country. It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place," PM Modi wrote in the letter.

PM Modi appealed to the parties to "demonstrate responsibility towards women and future generations" with the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill. In the letter, he welcomed discussions in the Parliament, underlining that it would be a great achievement for women in Indian politics.

A Moment 'Above Any Party or Individual'

"I am writing this letter so that we may all come together in one voice to pass this amendment. It would be great to have many Members of Parliament express their views on this subject in Parliament. This is a moment above any one party or individual. It is a moment to demonstrate responsibility towards women and our future generations. Since all political parties have expressed the desire to increase women's representation in politics for a long time, this is the right time to turn that aspiration into reality. This will be a great achievement for the nation's Nari Shakti and for 140 crore Indians. I have full confidence that we will all come together and achieve this historic feat in Parliament," he wrote.

Empowering Women for a Developed India

PM Modi emphasised that a society only progresses when women are given opportunities to progress, and this Bill will serve as an integral part to achieve the dream of a developed India. "Any society progresses only when women have the opportunity to progress, make decisions and, more importantly, to lead. For India to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation, it is essential that women play a greater and active role in this journey," the letter stated.

Parliamentary Discussions to Begin April 16

The Prime Minister announced that the discussions on the Women's Reservation Bill will be held from April 16 (Thursday). "Your support for the amendment to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will be the fulfilment of an important responsibility towards the women of our country. Let us further strengthen our great democratic traditions and take decisive steps toward a historic transformation," PM Modi appealed in the letter. (ANI)