PM Narendra Modi wrote to 1.6 crore civil servants, encouraging continuous learning on the iGOT Karmayogi platform. Ahead of Civil Services Day, he also issued commendation letters to 33.4 lakh officials for their dedication to professional growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written encouraging letters to over 1.6 crore civil servants across the country, recognising their commitment to continuous learning and capacity building ahead of Civil Services Day observed on April 21. The outreach follows the successful conduct of Sadhana Saptah 2026 - National Learning Week, held from April 2 to 10, which saw widespread participation from government officials through the iGOT Karmayogi platform. Acknowledging the enthusiastic response, the Prime Minister conveyed his message to all registered "Karmayogis," urging them to continue their journey of self-improvement in service of the nation.

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Commendations for Continuous Learning

In a special gesture, the Prime Minister also issued letters of commendation to 33.4 lakh civil servants who completed four or more hours of learning during the week. The recognition highlighted their dedication to professional growth and their role in strengthening a more capable, efficient, and citizen-centric governance system.

The letters were issued in 12 languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Punjabi, Assamese, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, ensuring outreach across ministries, departments, states, and Union Territories.

Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'

The initiative aligns with the broader vision of "Viksit Bharat," which emphasises continuous learning as a key driver of governance transformation. The Prime Minister has consistently stressed that India's administrative machinery must evolve with speed, scale, and innovation to meet the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Civil Services Day Observance

Civil Services Day, celebrated annually on April 21, commemorates the historic address of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1947, where he described civil servants as the "steel frame of India."

Earlier on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to civil servants, noting their role in strengthening governance and improving lives. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded their dedication to nation-building.

The annual observance includes the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, recognising innovative and impactful governance practices across districts and implementing units, reinforcing the spirit of service and accountability among civil servants.