BJP refutes claims on India-US trade deal

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not sign any trade deal that would be unfair to Indian farmers. This comes amidst the ongoing row over LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's allegations over Centre related to the framework of India-US trade deal and its impact on Indian farmers.

The BJP MP stated that Congress MPs' claims are part of his usual rhetoric, incoherent speech and lies. "PM Narendra Modi will not sign any trade deal that would be unfair to farmers during his tenure. This is his usual rhetoric, his incoherent speech, and his lies. Whether it is in the Lok Sabha, outside the Lok Sabha, or abroad. The person who does not know that potatoes grow in the ground, not manufactured in factories, is completely unaware of the problems faced by farmers," Chandolia told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi questions impact on farmers

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday continued his attack on the Centre over the framework of India-US trade deal, stating that the country is witnessing a "betrayal of Indian farmers" in the name of the pact.

In an 'X' post, Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the meaning of importing Distillers Dried Grains (DDG) crops from the US. He said this would mean Indian cattle would be fed distillers' grain made from Genetically Modified (GM) American corn, and questioned whether it would effectively make Indian milk production dependent on the US agricultural industry. "We are witnessing a betrayal of India's farmers in the name of a US trade deal. I want to ask the Prime Minister a few simple questions: What exactly does importing DDG mean? Does it mean Indian cattle will be fed distillers grain made from GM American corn? Won't this effectively make our milk production dependent on the American agricultural industry?," said Rahul Gandhi.

Concerns over cotton and textile sectors

Gandhi had also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of misleading the country about tariff provisions in the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that the deal would adversely affect India's cotton farmers and textile exporters.

Gandhi said that while Indian garments face an 18 per cent tariff in the United States, Bangladesh is being given a zero per cent tariff benefit on garment exports on the condition that it imports US cotton. (ANI)