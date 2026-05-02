Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a speedy recovery to Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, who recently lost the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat against him. The PM also wrote a letter for Maharashtra Statehood Day and wished people on Buddha Purnima.

PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Ajay Rai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a speedy recovery to Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai following reports of his ill health. In a post on X, the Prime Minister on Friday expressed concern over Rai's health and conveyed his best wishes. "I have received the news of Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai ji's ill health. I wish him a speedy recovery," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In 2024, Rai lost the Lok Sabha Elections from Varanasi constituency as a Congress candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, securing second place. PM defeated Rai by over 1.5 lakh votes.

Ajay Rai is a five-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Uttar Pradesh and has served as the 12th President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress. He started his political career as a member of the BJP's youth wing. He later joined Samajwadi Party as well. In 2023, he became UP Congress chief.

PM Modi on Maharashtra Statehood Day

Meanwhile, on Friday, PM Narendra Modi, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the occasion of Maharashtra Statehood Day, also expressed his deep admiration for the state, its people and culture, which he said shaped our nation and society.

In the letter, PM Modi captured the spirit of Maharashtra over the years that has significantly contributed to nation-building through the Bhakti Movement and Varkari Sampraday that "ignited the spirit of social reform" and movements for social justice and the state's blooming economy. "We all pay homage to a state and a culture that have distinctly shaped our nation and society. Maharashtra is a perennial source of inspiration for our civilisation. This state is a confluence of valour and virtue, devotion and dynamism, reform and 'Rashtra Nirman'. It is the land where the Konkan coast and the Sahyadris echo with the courage of heroes, where the Bhakti movement and Varkari Sampraday ignited the spirit of social reform, where social justice found its most powerful voice and where modern India, especially our economic growth, continues to draw strength," he said.

Buddha Purnima Wishes

PM Modi also wished on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, asserting that the occasion inspires us to walk on the path of peace, compassion, and goodwill. "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. On this sacred day that inspires us to walk the path of peace, compassion, and goodwill, let us reaffirm our resolve to embrace the life values of Lord Buddha," PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)