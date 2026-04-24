Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended birthday greetings to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, praising his work. Sawant expressed his gratitude, crediting their leadership for Goa's development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and appreciated his efforts in strengthening governance and development across the state.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Birthday greetings to Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji. He is at the forefront of furthering Goa's development across diverse sectors. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life." Responding to the wishes, Sawant expressed gratitude to PM Modi and credited his leadership for the development trajectory of both the country and Goa. "My heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm birthday greetings. Your constant guidance is a source of immense strength, and your leadership continues to redefine the path of progress for our country. We remain steadfastly dedicated to your vision for the State of Goa, striving to contribute our best in the service of the nation. Thank you for your continued support as we march together toward a Viksit Goa, Viksit Bharat," he said. https://x.com/DrPramodPSawant/status/2047516904965722444?s=20

Amit Shah Extends Greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended birthday greetings to the Goa Chief Minister, wishing him good health. "Warm birthday wishes to Goa CM Pramod Sawant, praying for your good health and continued public service," he said.

Thanking the Home Minister, Pramod Sawant said that Amit Shah's continued support has been instrumental in efforts for the development of Goa. "Sincere thanks to Union Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah for the warm birthday wishes. Your steadfast guidance and continued support have been instrumental in our efforts for the development of Goa," he said.

Pramod Sawant's Political Journey

Pramod Sawant assumed office as Chief Minister of Goa in 2019 following the passing of Manohar Parrikar. He later led the BJP to victory in the 2022 Assembly elections, continuing his tenure as Chief Minister.

Under his leadership, Goa has seen significant pushes in tourism diversification, digital governance, and environmental management. Notably, Pramod Sawant shares his birthday with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, adding to the significance of the date. (ANI)