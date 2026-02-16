Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders to the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, highlighting the theme 'Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya' (welfare for all) and India's commitment to harnessing AI for human-centric progress.

As India gears up to host the AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed all world leaders, industry experts and other dignitaries who have arrived to participate in the event.

PM Modi Welcomes Global Leaders with 'Welfare for All' Message

In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister emphasised the theme of the summit, which is "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya", meaning welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting India's shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress. "Bringing the world together to discuss AI! Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

AI's Transformative Power and Summit Goals

The Prime Minister stressed that AI in the present time is transforming several sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. He also highlighted that the AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, including innovation, collaboration, responsible use, and more. "AI today is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more. I am confident that the outcomes of the Summit will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven," the Prime Minister said.

India at the Forefront of AI Transformation

Thanking the 1.4 billion people of the country, PM Modi asserted that India stands at the forefront of AI and its strides reflect both ambition and responsibility. "Thanks to the 1.4 billion people of India, our nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation. From digital public infrastructure to a vibrant StartUp ecosystem and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility," he said.

Distinguished International Attendees

The AI Impact Summit set to begin from Monday in New Delhi will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and others. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres will also attend the event. (ANI)