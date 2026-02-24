The Delhi Government has sanctioned a ₹453.95 crore project to build a 61 km road along the Najafgarh Drain. Led by CM Rekha Gupta, the corridor aims to ease congestion, reduce travel time, and improve rural-urban connectivity in the capital.

The Delhi Government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday approved a major project to develop a 61 km road along the Najafgarh Drain, aiming to improve traffic management and connectivity between rural areas and the city. The project, approved by the Finance Expenditure Committee, involves constructing a two-lane road on the left bank from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge (5.94 km) and roads on both sides of the drain from Chhawla to Basaidarapur (54.83 km). The total developed length of the corridor will be 60.77 km.

A total expenditure of ₹453.95 crore has been sanctioned for the project. Speaking on the project, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "The primary objectives of the project are to reduce congestion on major roads, cut travel time and fuel consumption, and lower vehicular emissions."

A New Intra-City Corridor

The corridor will provide a new direction to Delhi's transport infrastructure by developing an alternative intra-city route within the capital.

The corridor will provide interconnectivity with major roads, including Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road, Shivaji Marg, Pankha Road, UER-II (connecting to NH-9 Rohtak Road), Najafgarh Road and other key routes. At Basaidarapur it will link with the Inner Ring Road; at Keshopur with the Outer Ring Road; at Vikaspuri with Pankha Road; at Kakrola with Najafgarh Road; and at Dhulsiras with UER-II, enabling direct access to the airport and the Dwarka Expressway.

Enhanced Connectivity and Beneficiaries

The project will connect rural and urban areas from Dhansa to Basaidarapur, benefiting Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Chhawla, Goyla Dairy, Dwarka, Baprola, Nilothi, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden and IGI Airport, among others. It will also strengthen connectivity to Gurugram Sectors 104 and 110, further enhancing links between Delhi and Haryana.

Modern Amenities and Green Initiatives

The corridor will feature separate tracks for walking, jogging, and cycling, and a new bridge near Dwarka Metro Depot to facilitate smoother movement. Landscaping and tree plantation will be undertaken along the corridor, and street lighting, signboards, and proper drainage systems will be installed to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

Project Timeline

The government aims to grant administrative approvals by March 2026, complete the tendering process by April 2026, and commence construction by May 2026. The project is targeted for completion by November 2027.

"This project marks a historic step towards a sustainable, green, and well-planned transport system in Delhi, enhancing ease of traffic movement, strengthening environmental protection, and promoting integrated urban-rural development," said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh was also present at the committee meeting. The project has received approval from the technical committee and the Flood Control Board. (ANI)