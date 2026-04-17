Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to former PM Chandra Shekhar on his 100th birth anniversary. PM Modi hailed him as a mass leader with courage and urged youth to read about his work for India's progress.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday paid tribute to the former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary.

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PM Modi Remembers 'Mass Leader' Chandra Shekhar

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the former PM on his birth anniversary, calling this year the start of the late leader's centenary year. Calling it an occasion to reaffirm commitment to building a prosperous and just India in line with his vision, PM Modi described Chandra Shekhar as a mass leader known for his courage, strong convictions, and deep respect for democratic values. He recalled his personal interactions with the former Prime Minister and also urged young Indians to learn more about the leader's work.

PM Modi's Post on X

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar Ji on his birth anniversary. This year marks the start of his 100th birth anniversary and is a time to reiterate our commitment to realising his vision for a prosperous and just India. Chandra Shekhar Ji is remembered as a mass leader blessed with courage, conviction and a deep commitment to democratic values."

"Firmly rooted in the soil of India and sensitive to the aspirations of ordinary citizens, he brought simplicity and clarity to public life. I recall the instances when I had the opportunity to meet him and exchange perspectives for the development of our nation. I call upon the youth of India to read more about his thoughts and efforts towards India's progress," the post read.

About Former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar

Former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar was born on April 17, 1927. He served as India's eighth prime minister between November 1990 and June 1991. He led a government of a faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from Congress.

Early Political Journey

He was attracted to politics from his student days and was known as a firebrand idealist with revolutionary fervour. After his Master's Degree in Political Science from Allahabad University (1950-51), he joined the Socialist Movement. He had the privilege of having been associated very closely with Acharya Narendra Dev. He was elected Secretary of the District Praja Socialist Party, Ballia. Within a year, he was elected Joint Secretary of the UP State Praja Socialist Party. In 1955-56, he took over as General Secretary of the UP State Praja Socialist Party. (ANI)