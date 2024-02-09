Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'How can I deny...' RLD's Jayant Chaudhary on alliance with BJP after Bharat Ratna honour to Charan Singh

    While addressing a press conference on Friday, Jayant Chaudhary said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the pulse of the nation . He said, “Modi Ji’s vision did what any other party could not do, till now.”
     

    PM Modi vision RLD Jayant Chaudhary drops hint on alliance with BJP after Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    Rashtriya Lok Dal leader (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary on Friday has dropped a hint that that his party may be going to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The statement comes after PM Modi announced Bharat Ratna award to to his late grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

    He also thanked the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President for conferring the Bharat Ratna award. He said, “It is a big day and an emotional moment for me. I want to thank the President, government and PM Modi because this was part of his vision…Three awards have been given. The sentiments of the people are connected with this decision.”

    "How can I refuse the offer now?" Chaudhary said. "Modi Ji's vision did what any other party could not do, till now," he added.

    "Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important when I am being congratulated and PM Modi has given a decision which proves he understands the basic sentiments and character of the nation," he stated.

    The development coincides with disagreements about Uttar Pradesh's seat distribution among the members of the INDIA alliance. Additionally, there has been little progress in the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) discussions about seat sharing.

    The award - announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X - comes amid reports of a deal between the BJP and RLD, which was founded by Charan Singh's son and is now led by his grandson.

    In Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Jat-dominated area, the RLD enjoys a sizable following. The BJP is determined to win as many seats as possible in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the western region. Chaudhary can assist them in mitigating the impact of the farmers' protest and the wrestlers' agitation, in addition to the Jat problem.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: MB Patil asserts Congress's integral role in India's freedom struggle, rebukes BJP claims

    Karnataka: MB Patil asserts Congress's integral role in India's freedom struggle, rebukes BJP claims

    Cops suspect Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder was planned, attacker said 'won't spare him' AJR

    Cops suspect Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder was planned, attacker said 'won't spare him'

    96.88 crore people registered to vote for forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, says ECI AJR

    96.88 crore people registered to vote for forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, says ECI

    Kerala: HC orders probe against Guruvayur Elephant camp, action against mahouts who beat elephants anr

    Kerala: HC orders probe against Guruvayur Elephant camp, action against mahouts who beat elephants

    Haldwani clashes were pre-planned? Evidence cements conspiracy theory (WATCH)

    Haldwani clashes were pre-planned? Evidence cements conspiracy theory (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Doctor's pre-wedding shoot in Chitradurga govt hospital's OT stuns internet (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Doctor's pre-wedding shoot in Chitradurga govt hospital's OT stuns internet (WATCH)

    US lawmakers accuse VC giants of financing China's military-linked firms, Unveiling national security concerns avv

    US lawmakers accuse VC giants of financing China's military-linked firms, Unveiling national security concerns

    football WATCH Ronaldo's epic reaction to WWE legend Undertaker's iconic entrance in Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal friendly snt

    WATCH: Ronaldo's epic reaction to WWE legend Undertaker's iconic entrance in Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal friendly

    Prabhas 'Salaar' Hindi will not release on Netflix, available on THIS digit platform RKK

    'Salaar' Hindi to release on THIS digital platform and not Netflix

    5 best smartwatches you can gift your loved ones on Valentines Day 2024 gcw

    5 best smartwatches for your loved ones on Valentine's Day

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon