'How can I deny...' RLD's Jayant Chaudhary on alliance with BJP after Bharat Ratna honour to Charan Singh

While addressing a press conference on Friday, Jayant Chaudhary said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the pulse of the nation . He said, “Modi Ji’s vision did what any other party could not do, till now.”

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary on Friday has dropped a hint that that his party may be going to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The statement comes after PM Modi announced Bharat Ratna award to to his late grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

He also thanked the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President for conferring the Bharat Ratna award. He said, “It is a big day and an emotional moment for me. I want to thank the President, government and PM Modi because this was part of his vision…Three awards have been given. The sentiments of the people are connected with this decision.”

"How can I refuse the offer now?" Chaudhary said. "Modi Ji's vision did what any other party could not do, till now," he added.

"Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important when I am being congratulated and PM Modi has given a decision which proves he understands the basic sentiments and character of the nation," he stated.

The development coincides with disagreements about Uttar Pradesh's seat distribution among the members of the INDIA alliance. Additionally, there has been little progress in the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) discussions about seat sharing.

The award - announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X - comes amid reports of a deal between the BJP and RLD, which was founded by Charan Singh's son and is now led by his grandson.

In Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Jat-dominated area, the RLD enjoys a sizable following. The BJP is determined to win as many seats as possible in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the western region. Chaudhary can assist them in mitigating the impact of the farmers' protest and the wrestlers' agitation, in addition to the Jat problem.