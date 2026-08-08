UP Congress chief Ajay Rai accused the BJP government of being afraid of Rahul Gandhi and attempting to sabotage his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student dialogue in Prayagraj by pressuring educational institutions not to participate in the event.

'BJP Rattled, Disrupting Rahul Gandhi's Event': Ajay Rai

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Saturday alleged that the BJP government was afraid of Rahul Gandhi and was trying to disrupt his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj. Rai said the BJP had done nothing for the youth or in the national interest and alleged that pressure was being put on educational institutions and coaching centres in Prayagraj not to send students to the programme.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "The entire government is afraid of Rahul Gandhi...BJP is rattled because they have done nothing for the youth or in the national interest...attempts were made to disrupt his events...Rahul Gandhi will engage in a dialogue with the students, listen to them, and share his own views...pressure is being exerted on the institutions and coaching centres here not to send the students."

"It was the Congress party that built the foundations for the students' future, be it universities, institutes, hospitals, medical colleges, engineering colleges, or ISRO. Not a single new college or university has been built on the soil of Prayagraj...today, various faculties there are shutting down, and the medical colleges have been completely devastated," he further said.

'Chhatron Ki Goonj' to Address Student Concerns

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme at KP Ground in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj today, with the party positioning the event as a platform to raise concerns of students and job aspirants over paper leaks, stalled recruitments, rising education costs and alleged irregularities in the examination system.

Congress Defends Stance on Jharkhand Protests

Further, Rai defended the party's stand on the Jharkhand students' protest, saying action had already been taken in the state and asserting that the protesting students would get justice.

"BJP should look at their own states first, be it UP, Bihar, Bengal, or Uttarakhand...in Jharkhand, the chairman has resigned, several officials and individuals have been jailed, and orders for a CID investigation have been issued. Rahul Gandhi is standing firm there, and the children will certainly get justice," he said.

The protests started in Jharkhand after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability. (ANI)