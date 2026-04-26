PM Narendra Modi accused the TMC of failing its 'Maa, Maati, Manush' slogan and creating a 'jungle raj'. He urged voters to support the BJP to free West Bengal from syndicate rule and corruption, assuring a landmark victory for his party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of not living upto the notion of "Maa, Maati, Manush," while seeking public support to free West Bengal from the "Jungle raj".

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PM Modi Accuses TMC of Betraying 'Maa, Maati, Manush' Slogan

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Sabha here ahead of the second phase of polling for the West Bengal assembly elections, PM Modi assured a favourable result for the BJP in the assembly elections. He alleged that "TMC has left the Maa crying, the Maati has been handed over to syndicate and infiltrators, and Manush has been forced into exile."

"In the first phase Bengal 'ne kamaal kar diya' (did amazing)," PM Modi said urging voters to show the same support in the next and final phase of voting in Assembly polls that is set to be held on April 29. "The arrogance of TMC was shattered. And now, in the second phase, a landmark victory of the BJP is going to be assured. This election in Bengal is in its final stage, but you must have noticed that 15 years ago, TMC got into power by propagating Maa, Maati, Manush, but now they don't even iterate these words. Why? If these TMC people are reminded of Ma-Mati-Manush, their sins will come to light. The ruthlessness of TMC has left the Maa crying, the Maati has been handed over to syndicate and infiltrators, and Manush has been forced into exile," the Prime Minister said.

'Will Free Bengal from TMC's Jungle Raj': PM Modi

Reflecting on the potential of West Bengal, the PM said that the BJP will free the State from the TMC's "jungle raj." He highlighted the slogan of Subhash Chandra Bose and called for support for the second phase of polling. "Bengal has everything. The people of Bengal have abundant capability, so Bengal can once again become the number one state in the country. We just need to remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's call. Netaji had said, "Give me blood, and I will give you freedom." In response to Netaji's call, the countrymen sacrificed everything they had. Today, Bengal needs just one vote from you. Give us your blessings, give us your vote, and we will free you from TMC," he stated.

TMC Disrupted Industrial Growth, Practised Corruption: PM

Furthermore, PM Modi accused TMC of disrupting the industrial growth of West Bengal and practising corruption and syndicate. "In the Jungle Raj of TMC, the minister of even the lowest rank and the goon of the lowest stature consider themselves the entire government. 24 Paraganas, the area around the Hooghly river, used to be the area for industries and mills, but today the mills are only being shut down. The factories operating since the British Raj are shutting down. Only one shop, one factory is working, which is organised through a syndicate and bribery," he stated.

West Bengal Assembly Elections: High Voter Turnout in Phase 1

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)