Addressing a rally in Jadavpur, PM Modi urged West Bengal voters to break turnout records in Phase II, stating high turnout signifies massive support for the BJP. He claimed people from all professions are backing the party to oust the TMC.

PM Modi Urges Record Voter Turnout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the electors to break the turnout record in Phase II of the West Bengal elections, saying that the high voter turnout reflects massive support for the BJP. Addressing an election rally in Jadavpur, PM Modi urged electors to place a seal on the TMC's defeat, saying the BJP is receiving support from people of all professions.

PM Modi asserted, "There has been a tremendous turnout. India has never witnessed such a thing after independence, what the people of Bengal have done. The talk everywhere is about the massive support the BJP has received in Bengal. From shopkeepers to big businessmen, taxi drivers, and rickshaw drivers are with the BJP without any fear. Everyone is openly ready to shape the fortune of Bengal by trusting the BJP. Today, police personnel and government employees have taken to the streets for the sake of a bright Bengal. Teachers, lawyers, doctors--people from every profession have come out in support of the BJP."

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"The voter turnout has ensured the TMC will not even open its account in many districts. In the second phase, a definitive seal must be placed upon the resounding defeat of the TMC and upon the resolve for a developed Bengal. Yesterday, those who voted posed a challenge for you all. Will you all break their record?" he added.

PM Accuses TMC of Corruption, Sheltering Infiltrators

Further, PM Modi accused the TMC of destroying West Bengal's identity and sheltering "infiltrators." He said, "In the last 15 years, TMC has only worked to loot Bengal. There is no sector left untouched by corruption. TMC has destroyed Bengal's identity. Infiltrators are being settled here. They are encroaching on land and taking away people's livelihoods."

"On one side, there is TMC's corruption; on the other, the pressure of infiltration. As a result, many Bengalis are being forced to leave their homes in search of opportunities. This can only be solved when TMC is out of power, and the BJP comes to power with a strong majority," the PM said.

BJP Promises Women's Empowerment, Justice

Reiterating the BJP's promise of Rs 3,000 monthly for women, he added that the party will ensure steps to empower women and bring miscreants to justice. "Every sister will get Rs 3,000 every month. I assure you that once the BJP government is formed in Bengal, several steps will be taken to empower women and help them move forward. Those criminals who have been sheltered under the TMC government will face the law. We will ensure they are brought to justice," he promised.

Jadavpur Constituency and Election Context

Prime Minister Modi campaigned for the BJP candidate Sarbori Mukherjee against TMC's sitting MLA Debabrata Majumdar. Jadavpur seat has been a stronghold for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) under Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. In the 2021 polls, Majumdar managed a narrow victory against former MLA Sujan Chakraborty. This time, the CPI(M) has fielded Bikashranjan Bhattacharya to regain control of the seat. Jadavpur University and student politics make youth issues important in the constituency.

The polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 92.88 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)