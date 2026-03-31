PM Modi inaugurated over Rs 20,000 crore in development projects in Gujarat, including the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway. The initiatives span power, railways, road transport, health, urban development, and other key sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore. These projects span key sectors including Power, Railways, Road Transport & Highways, Health, Urban Development, Tribal Development, and Rural Development.

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Major Road and Highway Projects

He also inaugurated the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, an access-controlled highway built at a cost of over Rs 5,100 crore.

Further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the 4-lane Idar Badoli bypass section with paved shoulders and laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Dholavira-Mauvana-Vauva-Santalpur section (Package-l of NH-754K to a two-lane paved shoulder carriageway.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of key road infrastructure projects, including the flyover at Bhaijipura Junction on the Gandhinagar-Koba-Airport Road, which will ease traffic congestion and provide organised parking space beneath the structure.

The Flyover Bridge at PDPU Junction on Gandhinagar-Koba-Arodram Road was also inaugurated. The road connecting Gandhinagar to the airport handles a daily traffic volume of over 1,40,000 vehicles. The flyover will ensure smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow from the CH-0 Junction to the airport between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Boost to Power Sector

The Prime Minister inaugurated key power transmission projects, including the Khavda Pooling Station-2 and associated transmission systems for the evacuation of 4.5 GW of renewable energy, with a combined cost of around Rs 3,650 crore. These projects will strengthen renewable energy integration and transmission capacity.

Rail Connectivity Enhancement

In the rail sector, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the Kanalus-Jamnagar doubling project (28 km), part of the Rajkot-Kanalus doubling project (111.20 km), and the quadrupling of the Gandhidham-Adipur section (10.69 km).

PM Modi also inaugurated the Himmatnagar-Khedbrahma gauge conversion project (54.83 km), which will improve rail connectivity and passenger movement in the region. He also flagged off the Khedbrahma-Himmatnagar-Asarwa train service.

Urban Development and Healthcare Initiatives

The Prime Minister further inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 44 Urban Development projects worth around 5,300 crore across Gujarat, various Health and Family Welfare initiatives, including the inauguration of an 858-bed Rain Basera at Civil Hospital, Asarwa, Ahmedabad, and a similar facility at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital and GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar.

Tourism and Cultural Heritage

Prime Minister inaugurated Tourism projects, including the Light and Sound Show at Rani ki Vav, Patan, the Water Screen Projection Show at Sharmishtha Lake, Vadnagar, and laid the foundation stone of tourism infrastructure works at Balaram Mahadev and Vishweshwar Mahadev in Banaskantha, aimed at enhancing tourism experience and promoting cultural heritage.

Water Supply and Pipeline Projects

Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation two major water pipeline projects worth around Rs 1,780 crore, including the Kasara-Dantiwada Pipeline in Banaskantha and the Dindrol-Mukteshwar Pipeline across Patan and Banaskantha.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the water supply scheme for Ambaji and the surrounding rural areas.

Riverfront Expansion and Other Projects

He laid the foundation stones for three Sabarmati Riverfront expansion projects in the Gandhinagar district, with a combined investment of around Rs 1000 crore and will also inaugurate the Government Boys Hostel at Vejalpur, Ahmedabad.