PM Modi unveiled Mission Sudarshan Chakra in 2025, a decisive step towards defence self-reliance. It aims to neutralize enemy infiltration and boost offensive capabilities, reflecting a shift in India's anti-terrorism and security policy.

Mission Sudarshan Chakra, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025, marks a decisive step in India's journey towards strategic autonomy and self-reliance in defence, the Ministry of Defence said, underlining the initiative as a cornerstone of the country's evolving security doctrine.

Announced during the Prime Minister's Independence Day address from the Red Fort, the mission draws inspiration from the legendary Sudarshan Chakra of Shri Krishna and is aimed at neutralising enemy defence infiltrations while significantly enhancing India's offensive capabilities. The programme reflects India's transitional shift in its policy against terrorism and its resolve to respond to threats with speed, precision and strength.

Background: Operation Sindoor and Policy Shift

Mission Sudarshan Chakra gained prominence in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. During the operation, Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), employing state-of-the-art Made-in-India weapon systems. The operation was widely seen as a demonstration of India's growing defence self-reliance and its refusal to be constrained by nuclear blackmail or external pressure.

Key Objectives of the Mission

According to the Ministry of Defence, Mission Sudarshan Chakra is a futuristic programme with three key objectives: ensuring that defence systems are entirely researched, developed and manufactured within India; anticipating future warfare scenarios through predictive and advanced technologies; and creating precise, targeted systems capable of swift counter-action.

Vision for a Self-Reliant India

By 2035, the mission aims to establish a comprehensive national security shield covering both strategic and civilian assets, including public spaces. The Prime Minister has repeatedly stressed the importance of indigenous innovation, urging India's youth and scientific community to develop critical technologies such as jet engines within the country. He has described Mission Sudarshan Chakra as central to building a secure, self-reliant and resilient India in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.

A New Defence Posture

Invoking the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi had earlier said that the mission embodies India's resolve to decisively defeat any adversary that attempts to threaten the nation's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

With Mission Sudarshan Chakra, the government has signalled that India's defence posture will be defined by indigenous capability, technological foresight and the readiness to protect national interests on its own terms. (ANI)