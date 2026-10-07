BJP national president Nitin Nabin accused Rahul Gandhi of working with anti-social elements and creating anarchy over the protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Varanasi.

Nabin accuses Rahul Gandhi of spreading anarchy Nabin made the remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of the Seva Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary were also present at the event. “The Leader of Opposition of this country is working with anti-social elements in an atmosphere of anarchy. I would like to tell him clearly that the people of India will never let his motive and intent become a reality,” Nabin said.He alleged that Rahul Gandhi was concerned about people who, according to him, were “snatching away the rights of the public” and accused the Opposition of attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy in Delhi. “He has only cared about people who snatch away the rights of the public here. He is trying to spread anarchy in Delhi with the help of anti-social elements,” Nabin said. BJP chief questions Opposition's objection to SIR Targeting the Opposition's objections to SIR, the BJP chief said that people whom Gandhi was seeking rights for would not be allowed to retain such rights if they were alleged infiltrators. “I would like to tell the Leader of Opposition that the people about whom he speaks of getting their rights, people of India will never let such infiltrators be given rights. Who do you care about? Who are you fighting for?” he said.Nabin further questioned the Opposition's criticism of democracy if names of alleged infiltrators were removed from electoral rolls through SIR. “If names of such infiltrators are struck off through SIR and still you are questioning the democracy of the country over it, the biggest question being raised is about you,” he said.He also said that what he described as an “anarchist mindset” would be answered by the people of India. “Such an anarchist mindset will be given a reply to by the people of India,” Nabin said. INDIA bloc vows to continue protest His remarks came amid an ongoing political confrontation over the SIR exercise, with INDIA bloc leaders protesting against the Election Commission and raising concerns over the deletion of names from electoral rolls. The Opposition has alleged that the revision process could result in eligible voters being excluded from electoral rolls, while the Election Commission has maintained that the exercise is aimed at ensuring accurate and updated electoral rolls. The BJP has defended the revision process and accused the Opposition of questioning the functioning of constitutional institutions over the exercise.Amid the ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Congress and INDIA bloc would continue to take to the streets, face arrests and legal cases to "save the Constitution and democracy".In a post on X, Gandhi said, "To save the Constitution and democracy, the Congress Party and the opposition are ready to take to the streets as many times as needed, face arrests, or endure legal cases. "This alliance between the dictatorial Modi government and the Election Commission has already been exposed. It is time for resignations and action. An arrogant regime cannot hold out for long against the fervour of the people.Gandhi further said that the Opposition would continue its protest until Gyanesh Kumar resigns. "We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us," he said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition's protest against the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.Nabin made the remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of the Seva Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary were also present at the event. “The Leader of Opposition of this country is working with anti-social elements in an atmosphere of anarchy. I would like to tell him clearly that the people of India will never let his motive and intent become a reality,” Nabin said.He alleged that Rahul Gandhi was concerned about people who, according to him, were “snatching away the rights of the public” and accused the Opposition of attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy in Delhi. “He has only cared about people who snatch away the rights of the public here. He is trying to spread anarchy in Delhi with the help of anti-social elements,” Nabin said.Targeting the Opposition's objections to SIR, the BJP chief said that people whom Gandhi was seeking rights for would not be allowed to retain such rights if they were alleged infiltrators. “I would like to tell the Leader of Opposition that the people about whom he speaks of getting their rights, people of India will never let such infiltrators be given rights. Who do you care about? Who are you fighting for?” he said.Nabin further questioned the Opposition's criticism of democracy if names of alleged infiltrators were removed from electoral rolls through SIR. “If names of such infiltrators are struck off through SIR and still you are questioning the democracy of the country over it, the biggest question being raised is about you,” he said.He also said that what he described as an “anarchist mindset” would be answered by the people of India. “Such an anarchist mindset will be given a reply to by the people of India,” Nabin said.His remarks came amid an ongoing political confrontation over the SIR exercise, with INDIA bloc leaders protesting against the Election Commission and raising concerns over the deletion of names from electoral rolls. The Opposition has alleged that the revision process could result in eligible voters being excluded from electoral rolls, while the Election Commission has maintained that the exercise is aimed at ensuring accurate and updated electoral rolls. The BJP has defended the revision process and accused the Opposition of questioning the functioning of constitutional institutions over the exercise.Amid the ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Congress and INDIA bloc would continue to take to the streets, face arrests and legal cases to "save the Constitution and democracy".In a post on X, Gandhi said, "To save the Constitution and democracy, the Congress Party and the opposition are ready to take to the streets as many times as needed, face arrests, or endure legal cases. "This alliance between the dictatorial Modi government and the Election Commission has already been exposed. It is time for resignations and action. An arrogant regime cannot hold out for long against the fervour of the people.Gandhi further said that the Opposition would continue its protest until Gyanesh Kumar resigns. "We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us," he said. (ANI)