The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has begun the In-Situ Rehabilitation of JJ Clusters under the Delhi Master Plan 2047. It has invited proposals for advisors to prepare feasibility reports for 15 projects covering 45 JJ Clusters.

DDA Launches Major Housing Initiative

Under the guidance of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated the process of In-Situ Rehabilitation (ISR) of JJ Clusters envisaged under the Delhi Master Plan 2047. According to a press release, guided by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, the MPD 2047 provides for dignified housing for all through the In-Situ Rehabilitation of approximately 17 lakh people living in over 650 JJ Clusters across Delhi.

RFP Floated for Transaction Advisors

In a significant step towards taking forward this objective, DDA has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for engagement of three Transaction Advisors (TAs) to prepare feasibility reports for 15 projects covering 45 JJ Clusters across Delhi. As per the release, the RFP has been invited from firms empanelled with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA)/National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC).

The Transaction Advisors will undertake comprehensive feasibility assessments covering rehabilitation requirements, development potential, infrastructure needs, financial viability and suitable implementation models for the identified projects. The 15 projects encompass 45 JJ Clusters comprising approximately 21,229 households over 135.74 acres of land. The proposed ISR initiative is likely to benefit more than one lakh people by facilitating improved housing, civic infrastructure and living conditions, while enabling planned and optimum utilisation of valuable land resources.

The feasibility reports will provide the technical and financial basis for structuring and implementing the projects in a systematic, transparent and sustainable manner.

Transforming Urban Living and Housing

As per the release, the initiative marks an important milestone towards the planned transformation of the identified JJ Clusters and reflects DDA’s commitment to inclusive urban development, rehabilitation of residents and improved quality of life.

The in-situ slum rehabilitation project will not only provide dignified, quality living space to residents living in the city's slums, but also open a large housing stock and commercial space for a larger population. (ANI)