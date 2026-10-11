Addressing a school's Golden Jubilee in Chennai, PM Modi urged youth to seize India's 'infinite opportunities'. He said their ideas would shape the future of India and the world, and stressed that state progress is key to national growth.

PM Modi's Message to Youth: Shape India's Future

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the youth to seize the "infinite opportunities" available in India, asserting that the ideas and solutions they develop for a developed India would shape not only the country's future but also that of the world. Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai, the Prime Minister encouraged students to dream big, expand their horizons, and contribute to addressing global challenges through innovation and new ideas.

"The new ideas and solutions needed for a developed India will not only shape the future of India but also of the world. Today the world is looking for solutions, and you have the potential to provide these solutions. There is infinite opportunity in India today. I want every youth to see his future on the same big canvas because this is your time. This is your opportunity. I have full faith that this dream of ours will be fulfilled. Together we will do it," PM Modi said.

Emphasising the potential of young Indians to contribute to national development and global progress, the Prime Minister said that the country offered immense opportunities for the youth to realise their ambitions and play a role in building a developed India. He urged students to view their future on a broader canvas and take advantage of the opportunities available to them, expressing confidence that the collective efforts of the country's youth would help realise the vision of a developed India.

Auspicious Start to Navratri in Tamil Nadu

During his address, PM Modi also referred to the beginning of Navratri, highlighting his visit to Tamil Nadu and his interaction with the students as a positive start to the auspicious occasion. "Today marks the first day of Navratri—a sacred land of Shiva and Shakti. The privilege of visiting Tamil Nadu and the opportunity to meet the devotees of Goddess Saraswati make for a wonderful beginning to Navratri for me. I also witnessed the enthusiasm of my young friends; I can truly feel this positive energy and excitement," PM Modi added.

The event marked the 50th anniversary of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, celebrating five decades of its contribution to education and holistic development in Tamil Nadu.

State Progress Powers National Growth

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's global growth is powered by the progress of its states, and reaffirmed the Centre's focus on strengthening local manufacturing, infrastructure and job creation during his visit to Tamil Nadu. Addressing a public gathering in Chennai, the Prime Minister emphasised that national progress is inextricably linked to state-level industrial power, noting how flagship central initiatives have provided a direct thrust to Tamil Nadu's industrial ecosystem.

"We need to strengthen the states to strengthen the nation, and therefore, the central government is promoting manufacturing in states like Tamil Nadu. The campaigns of the central government, be it 'Make in India' or 'Vocal for Local', are benefiting Tamil Nadu as well," he said. (ANI)