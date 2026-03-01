Passengers at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport faced major disruptions as several flights to the Middle East were cancelled amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, leading to widespread airspace closures across West Asia.

Several passengers were left stranded at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday after multiple flights to Middle Eastern destinations were cancelled amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. The disruptions follow widespread airspace closures across parts of West Asia, affecting international travel routes.

Passengers Recount Ordeal

Rashid Khan, one of the stranded passengers, told ANI that the airport authorities cited the ongoing conflict as the reason behind the cancellation. "The reason the airport authority gave me was the Iran-Israel war. My flight is cancelled," he said. Khan was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Bengaluru and onward to Abu Dhabi. "They gave me the option of another city. I chose my city. My route was Delhi to Bangalore and Bangalore to Abu Dhabi. Now it is cancelled," he added, expressing frustration over the sudden change in plans.

Another passenger at the airport said uncertainty continues over when operations will resume. "Authorities are saying that the flights will not be resumed until the ceasefire is in place there. We have to go there. Our office and everything are there. We are going to Italy directly from Bahrain. Now, there is no flight for Bahrain," the passenger said.

Wider Conflict Disrupts Global Aviation

The cancellations come amid heightened hostilities in the Middle East after coordinated military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeted Iranian sites, triggering retaliatory threats and airspace shutdowns in Iran, Israel and Iraq. The conflict has led to major disruptions in global aviation, with airlines suspending services to Gulf destinations as a precautionary measure.

Airlines and Airports Respond

Earlier, several carriers, including Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo, announced the temporary suspension of operations to and from the Middle East, citing safety concerns. Airports across India have set up help desks to assist affected travellers with rebooking and refunds. At Bengaluru airport, airline counters witnessed long queues as passengers sought clarity on alternative travel arrangements.