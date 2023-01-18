PM Modi to visit Karnataka, Maharashtra, on January 19 to inaugurate various projects; check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi will lay the foundation for a drinking water scheme in Karnataka under Jal Jeevan Mission at Kodekal. This will be the PM's second visit to Karnataka this month. While in Maharashtra, this will be his first visit since Shinde-joined forces with the BJP to form the state government.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Karnataka and Maharashtra on Thursday, January 19, 2023. According to the Prime Minister's office statement, the PM will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 10,800 crore in Karnataka and Rs 38,800 crore in Maharashtra.

    In Karnataka, PM Modi will lay the foundation for a drinking water scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Kodekal. He will distribute land title deeds to marginalised communities' beneficiaries. According to the statement, the foundation stone of the Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission will be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri district, Karnataka.

    The statement added that PM Modi would also lay the foundation stone for the 65.5 km section of the Surat-Chennai Expressway, reducing the distance between the two cities from 1600 km to 1270 km.

    In Maharashtra, Modi will inaugurate Mumbai Metro lines, lay the foundation for a project to address the problem of potholes, and redevelop the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. "...the Prime Minister will also begin the transfer of approved loans from the PM SVANidhi Yojana to over one lakh beneficiaries," the statement confirmed. 

    In addition to inaugurating 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhanas (medical shops), Modi will lay the foundation for seven sewage treatment plants and three hospitals.

