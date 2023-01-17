Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JP Nadda's tenure as BJP president extended until June 2024; Amit Shah says, 'Will win bigger mandate...'

    JP Nadda will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, following the footsteps of his predecessor Amit Shah, whose tenure was extended to allow him to lead the organisation during the 2019 elections.

    Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda's term was extended until June 2024 at the party's national executive meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing that the party will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a larger mandate than 2019.

    "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a former party president like him, proposed extending Nadda's tenure until June of next year, which the executive unanimously approved," said Amit Shah. 

    The widely anticipated development underlines the party's preference for continuity as it prepares for the crucial Lok Sabha elections next year, slated for April-May.

    JP Nadda will lead the party during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, following the footsteps of his predecessor Shah, whose tenure was extended to allow him to lead the organisation during the 2019 elections. 

    Shah expressed confidence that the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief JD Nadda, will win a larger share of the vote than in the previous general election.

    The minister praised Nadda's leadership, saying he connected the party organisation to people's service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Amit Shah said that under Nadda's leadership, BJP won many state assembly elections.

    (With inputs from PTI)

