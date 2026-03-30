PM Modi is set to visit Gujarat to inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum and the Kaynes Semicon Plant. He will also unveil development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore, covering sectors like infrastructure, health, and rural development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Tuesday and inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

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During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand, Ahmedabad, and unveil development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore. In a post on X, PM Modi said he will take part in programmes that cover areas such as culture, semiconductors, infrastructure, health and rural development.

"Tomorrow, 31st March, I will be in Gujarat to take part in programmes in Gandhinagar, Sanand and Vav-Tharad. These programmes cover culture, semiconductors, infrastructure, health, rural development and more," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Samrat Samprati Museum Inauguration

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar. Named after Samrat Samprati, the grandson of Ashoka and a revered figure in Jain tradition known for his commitment to non-violence and propagation of Jainism, the museum showcases the rich historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of Jainism.

Located within the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra campus, the museum features seven distinct wings, each dedicated to unique aspects of India's civilizational traditions. A release said that the museum offers visitors a comprehensive journey through centuries of knowledge and heritage.

The museum integrates traditional exhibits with modern digital and audio-visual installations, creating an immersive and engaging experience for visitors, researchers, and scholars.

The museum preserves and displays centuries-old rare relics, Jain artefacts, and traditional heritage collections. These include intricately crafted stone and metal idols, large Tirth Patta and Yantra Patta, miniature paintings, silver chariots, coins, and ancient manuscripts, all exhibited across seven grand galleries.

Housing over 2000 rare treasures arranged in expansive halls, the museum enables visitors to gain a chronological understanding of the evolution of Jainism and its profound cultural impact.

Kaynes Semicon Plant Inauguration

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand GIDC, Ahmedabad. This will mark the commencement of commercial production at the facility, representing a significant milestone in India's semiconductor journey.

Commercial production will start with the manufacturing of advanced Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs), which are critical components for automotive and industrial applications requiring compact, efficient, and reliable power switching systems. Each module comprises 17 chips and will be supplied to California-based Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOS).

When all phases of the plant are completed, it will have the capacity to produce 6.33 million units per day. The inauguration of the Kaynes Semicon Plant is a major step under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the release said.

It will be the second semiconductor facility, after Micron Technology, among the approved projects under the programme to commence commercial production. "The project holds particular significance as it establishes India's second OSAT/ATMP (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test / Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packing) unit entering the production phase," the release said.

It also marks the entry of an Indian-origin Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) player into semiconductor manufacturing, thereby strengthening domestic capabilities. The facility will contribute to building indigenous semiconductor packaging capacity, addressing a critical gap in India's chip ecosystem, and furthering the vision of self-reliance in high-technology manufacturing.

Development Projects in Vav-Tharad

The Prime Minister will travel to Vav-Tharad and lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the Nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore. These projects span key sectors including Power, Railways, Road Transport and Highways, Health, Urban Development, Tribal Development, and Rural Development.

Road and Highway Infrastructure

PM Modi will inaugurate the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, an access-controlled highway built at a cost of over Rs 5,100 crore. The expressway will enhance regional connectivity, support industrial development in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), and boost economic growth.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the 4-lane Idar-Badoli bypass section with paved shoulders. He will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Dholavira-Mauvana-Vauva-Santalpur section (Package-II) of NH-754K to a two-lane paved shoulder carriageway. These projects will strengthen highway infrastructure, improve connectivity to key regions including tourism destinations such as Dholavira, enhance logistics efficiency, and support socio-economic development.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of key road infrastructure projects, including the flyover at Bhaijipura Junction on the Gandhinagar-Koba-Airport Road, which will ease traffic congestion and provide organized parking space beneath the structure. The Flyover Bridge at PDPU Junction on Gandhinagar-Koba-Arodram Road will also be inaugurated.

The road connecting Gandhinagar to the airport handles a daily traffic volume of over 1,40,000 vehicles. The flyover will ensure smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow from CH-0 Junction to the airport between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Power and Energy Sector

The Prime Minister will inaugurate key power transmission projects including the Khavda Pooling Station-2 and associated transmission systems for evacuation of 4.5 GW renewable energy, with a combined cost of around Rs 3,650 crore. These projects will strengthen renewable energy integration and transmission capacity.

Rail Sector Enhancements

In the rail sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation the Kanalus-Jamnagar doubling project (28 km), part of the Rajkot-Kanalus doubling project (111.20 km), and the quadrupling of the Gandhidham-Adipur section (10.69 km). These projects will enhance rail capacity, reduce congestion, improve operational efficiency, and enable faster movement of passengers and freight.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Himmatnagar-Khedbrahma gauge conversion project (54.83 km), which will improve rail connectivity and passenger movement in the region. He will also flag off the Khedbrahma-Himmatnagar-Asarwa train service.

Urban Development Projects

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 44 Urban Development projects worth around ₹5,300 crore across Gujarat, aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure and improving quality of life.

Health and Family Welfare

Prime Minister will inaugurate various Health and Family Welfare initiatives including the inauguration of an 858-bed Rain Basera at Civil Hospital, Asarwa, Ahmedabad, and a similar facility at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital and GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar.

Tourism and Cultural Heritage

Prime Minister will inaugurate Tourism projects including the Light and Sound Show at Rani ki Vav, Patan, the Water Screen Projection Show at Sharmishtha Lake, Vadnagar, and lay the foundation stone of tourism infrastructure works at Balaram Mahadev and Vishweshwar Mahadev in Banaskantha, aimed at enhancing tourism experience and promoting cultural heritage.

Water Supply and Management

The release said that the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation two major water pipeline projects worth around Rs 1,780 crore, including the Kasara-Dantiwada Pipeline in Banaskantha and the Dindrol-Mukteshwar Pipeline across Patan and Banaskantha.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the water supply scheme for Ambaji and the surrounding rural areas. It will provide potable water to 34 villages and Ambaji town, benefiting approximately 1.5 lakh people in Danta and Amirgadh talukas of Banaskantha district.

Sabarmati Riverfront Expansion

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for three Sabarmati Riverfront expansion projects in the Gandhinagar district, with a combined investment of around Rs 1000 crore.

Tribal Development

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Government Boys Hostel at Vejalpur, Ahmedabad. The facility will support tribal students pursuing higher education. (ANI)