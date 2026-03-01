Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has urged Telugus in Iran and the Gulf to be vigilant amid war reports. He assured that the state government is monitoring the situation and will coordinate with the Centre for their safe return if necessary.

Telangana CM's Assurance to People in Gulf

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday advised all Telugu people living in Iran and the Gulf region to remain extremely vigilant in view of reports that the war is ongoing. He urged the people to strictly follow all safety guidelines.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Advising them to regularly follow the instructions and warnings issued by the Indian embassies in those respective countries, he stated that in case of emergencies, the state government will coordinate continuously with the Centre to ensure the safe return of Telugu people.

CM also said that the State Government is constantly monitoring the situation of Telangana residents living in Iran and other Gulf countries. As per the CMO release, "Officials have been alerted to be prepared to take appropriate action in coordination with the Central Government if necessary."

He also directed that communication be maintained with the Indian embassies and consulates in those countries. The Chief Minister emphasised that the safety of Telangana people is the State Government's top priority and expressed his hope that everyone remains safe.

Regional Tensions Escalate

Earlier on Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an urgent safety advisory to all Indian air operators, warning of heightened risks to civil aviation in the Middle East and Persian Gulf airspace following a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold. Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights.

Iran's Supreme Leader Declared Dead

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been declared dead in the strikes carried out by a joint US-Israel operation.

Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. (ANI)